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Kenya earns WHO recognition after eliminating sleeping sickness

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 1h ago | 2 min read
 

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale receives recognition from the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus during the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva on Tuesday, May 18.  [Courtesy]

Kenya has received recognition from the World Health Organization (WHO) for eliminating sleeping sickness, ending a disease that threatened communities in western Kenya for more than a century.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale received the award on Tuesday, May 18, during the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva after the WHO confirmed the country had recorded zero indigenous cases of Human African Trypanosomiasis (HAT) since 2009.

WHO validated Kenya’s  elimination of the disease in June 2025 before the government announced the milestone in August 2025.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus commended Kenya’s health leadership for sustaining surveillance and prevention measures that stopped local transmission.

“Today’s recognition reflects decades of commitment, resilience and collaboration across multiple sectors,” said Duale.

Sleeping sickness had remained a public health threat in Busia, Bungoma, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori and Narok counties, where outbreaks linked to the tsetse fly affected communities for decades.

Duale credited residents in affected regions for supporting surveillance and prevention programmes that enabled health officials to detect and contain infections early.

He also recognised frontline health workers, researchers, laboratory teams, county governments and technical experts for strengthening diagnosis and response systems.

“Communities in affected areas played a central role by supporting surveillance and prevention efforts,” noted Duale.

However, Duale warned that Kenya must maintain surveillance, vector control and public awareness campaigns to prevent a resurgence.

He said the Ministry of Health would integrate HAT services into routine healthcare systems while supporting efforts to eliminate neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) across Africa.

The recognition places Kenya among a small group of African countries that have eliminated sleeping sickness as a public health problem.

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