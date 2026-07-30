'He never showed suicidal signs,' says family of presidential escort unit officer

The family of the late Presidential Escort Unit Dennis Kibet Cheruyot [Standard]

The family of a police officer attached to the Presidential Escort Unit has broken its silence following his death in Ruiru, saying they never suspected he was battling emotional or psychological distress.

Speaking exclusively to Standard from the Kenyatta University Funeral Home, the officer's father, Reverend Jonathan Tonui, described the loss as sudden and devastating.

"We spoke to him regularly. He never showed us any signs that he was going through emotional distress," Tonui said, adding that the family only learnt of the tragedy shortly after midnight.