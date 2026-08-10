Why some women abandon contraceptive methods

Health workers are calling for better provider training, male involvement, reliable contraceptive supplies and personalised counselling to help women make informed reproductive health choices.[iStockphoto]

For many women, choosing a contraceptive method marks the beginning of a journey towards reproductive autonomy. Yet for thousands, that journey ends prematurely due to a myriad of changes.

They include side effects, misinformation, partner hostility, stigma, cultural beliefs, and limited access to quality counselling.

At Mechimeru Health Centre, nurses and family planning providers regularly encounter women seeking to discontinue contraceptive methods they had previously abandoned.