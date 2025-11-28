×
Embu doctors threaten strike over delayed promotions, staff shortages

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 16h ago | 3 min read
 KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah. [File, Standard]

Doctors in Embu County have threatened to withdraw their services starting December 1, unless the county government resolves longstanding grievances within 14 days.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) issued the strike notice in a letter to County Secretary Amy Ruria.

He cited delayed promotions, persistent shortage of medical personnel, failure to remit statutory deductions and continued reliance on doctors hired on a locum basis rather than permanent staff.

The union said these issues have been raised repeatedly, but no meaningful action has been taken.

"Take notice that unless the issues herein are resolved within 14 days from the date hereof, all doctors working in Embu County shall withdraw their services effective 1st December, 2025 at 23:59hrs," KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah warned in the letter dated November 17.

The union accused the county management of refusing to constructively engage in violation of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, Public Service Commission (PSC) Human Resource Policy and Sections 48 and 49 of the Labour Relations Act (LRA) 2007.

KMPDU further noted that the county had failed to honour resolutions from the Bipartisan Committee Report signed on Jan. 17, 2024, which he said had outlined agreed interventions to address the welfare and employment concerns of doctors.

"The continued disregard of this agreement constitutes a breach of good faith and undermines the principles of social dialogue and industrial harmony," Atellah said in the letter.

The union maintains that repeated engagements with the county government, including correspondence, consultative meetings and memoranda submitted to county offices, have yielded no constructive response.

KMPDU emphasised that the notice is lawful and grounded in labour rights provided under the LRA.

The strike notice states that the matters at hand fall squarely within the agreed frameworks that both parties endorsed in previous engagements.

The union copied the letter to several officials, including the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Cabinet Secretary for Labour, Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) Executive Director, Governor of Embu County and other senior county officials.

The union's move comes amid ongoing national discussions to resolve a separate deadlock involving medical personnel in Marsabit County, where doctors have been on strike for two weeks.

Atellah said KMPDU held constructive discussions with Marsabit Governor Mohamud Mohamed Ali and senior county officials, with both sides expressing urgency to end the strike.

"We highlighted several issues of concern and extensively discussed the best modalities for addressing them within the shortest timeframe possible. To this end, we are now tying up the loose notes in preparation for a binding agreement," he noted.

The Embu strike threat follows a similar dispute in January 2024, when doctors in the county downed tools before suspending the strike to pave the way for negotiations with the county government.

The parties then agreed to form a bipartisan technical committee to resolve issues, including non-remittance of statutory deductions, stagnation, and denial of study leave.

The county government also agreed to address the severe shortage of doctors by availing funds to replace those who have exited through retirement, natural attrition or in search of greener pastures.

KMPDU emphasised that it expects full implementation of any agreement, stressing that signed commitments must be actualised and fulfilled.

.

