×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Burnout crisis pushes Kenya's doctors toward breaking point, union warns

Health & Science
 By Benard Orwongo | 7h ago | 2 min read
 Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union Secretary General Davji Atellah. [File,Standard]

Doctors are being urged to prioritise their health as rising burnout threatens the medical workforce amid mounting evidence of a mental health crisis in Kenya's healthcare sector.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Davji Atellah told doctors at the Daktari Wellness Association (DWA) annual dinner that the demands of life-and-death medicine, long shifts and under-resourced hospitals are taking a heavy toll on their mental and physical well-being.

A 2020 cross-sectional study of 433 healthcare workers from Aga Khan University Hospital, Avenue Hospital and Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital found 53.6 per cent reported depression, 44.3 per cent anxiety and 45.8 per cent burnout.

"Even the most favourable pay increment or fully stocked hospital cannot entirely insulate us from the pressures of medicine," Atellah noted.

He described DWA as a community that helps doctors care for themselves through activities such as running, hiking and team sports.

"If KMPDU is the shield that protects your professional rights, DWA is the anchor that secures your personal resilience," he said.

The initiatives aim to  provide doctors with a safe space for connection and support outside the hospital.

Atellah said doctors who participate in these activities are building discipline and networks that strengthen both their personal health and professional performance.

"Self-care is not a luxury; it is a professional mandate," he observed.

He encouraged doctors to balance systemic advocacy with personal wellness.

"Let us commit to working together: KMPDU fighting the macro-battles for systemic change and DWA winning the micro-battles for personal and communal resilience," he explained.

The healthcare sector is recovering from a 56-day nationwide doctors' strike from March to May over pay disputes and implementation of their 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

 In September, the Ministry of Health launched Kenya's first Clinical Guidelines for Mental Disorders, noting that 42 per cent of individuals seeking primary care have severe depression and the national prevalence of common mental disorders stands at 10.3 per cent.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Ileret footprints cement Kenya's legacy as cradle of mankind
Ileret footprints cement Kenya's legacy as cradle of mankind
Next article
Nearly 200 children conceived from sperm donor with increased cancer risk
Nearly 200 children conceived from sperm donor with increased cancer risk
.

Similar Articles

Abortion in Afghanistan: 'My mother crushed my stomach with a stone'
By AFP 2025-12-10 10:30:19
Abortion in Afghanistan: 'My mother crushed my stomach with a stone'
Burnout crisis pushes Kenya's doctors toward breaking point, union warns
By Benard Orwongo 2025-12-10 10:02:00
Burnout crisis pushes Kenya's doctors toward breaking point, union warns
Kenya targets to produce 6 million pneumonia vaccines every month
By Antony Gitonga 2025-12-09 15:38:43
Kenya targets to produce 6 million pneumonia vaccines every month
.

Latest Articles

Ileret footprints cement Kenya's legacy as cradle of mankind
Ileret footprints cement Kenya's legacy as cradle of mankind
Health & Science
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
2025-12-10 15:32:28
Nearly 200 children conceived from sperm donor with increased cancer risk
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-12-10 15:10:00
New study maps high drug resistance in Kenya and other 13 African countries
Health & Science
By Caroline Chebet
2025-12-10 11:19:42
Abortion in Afghanistan: 'My mother crushed my stomach with a stone'
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-12-10 10:30:19
.

Recommended Articles

>Budget boost fails to fix health gaps, KNCHR says
By Juliet Omelo 2025-12-09 13:34:19
Budget boost fails to fix health gaps, KNCHR says
>Kilifi residents benefit from free cataract surgery
By Marion Kithi 2025-12-09 13:17:09
Kilifi residents benefit from free cataract surgery
>Oluga: Kenya holds full control of data in US deal
By David Njaaga 2025-12-09 09:52:01
Oluga: Kenya holds full control of data in US deal
>Kibera youth trained in environmental conservation through global partnership
By Juliet Omelo 2025-12-08 18:21:48
Kibera youth trained in environmental conservation through global partnership
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved