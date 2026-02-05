Let your vision board reflect a life of balance in 2026

As we navigate the early weeks of 2026, the air in Nairobi remains thick with the familiar rhythm of the hustlers. We see it in the determined boda boda rider weaving through the morning mist and the glowing screens of tech hubs in other parts of the city.

But beneath this veneer of industriousness, a quieter, more urgent conversation is taking root.

As I suggested in a recent column, it is time to pivot. Our national obsession with material "vision boards" filled with images of big cars and multi-storey mansions is failing us.

In 2026, the most radical act a Kenyan can perform is to prioritise psychological wellbeing over the relentless pursuit of "more." To do this, we must reconstruct our lives around four essential pillars: financial peace, social balance, physical rest, and spiritual grounding.

The boundaries of the hustle

Kenya is a nation defined by its grit. However, the drive to provide often morphs into a crushing weight. We face the unique pressure of "Black Tax" the beautiful yet burdensome cultural obligation to carry our extended families on our backs. Dr. Mutisya argues that wealth without peace is a hollow victory. Financial serenity in 2026 isn't about the size of the bank account; it is about "a clear sky free of clouds." It is the ability to meet our obligations without the shadow of debt robbing us of our sleep. We must learn to set boundaries on our labour, ensuring that our work fuels our lives rather than consuming them.

The dignity of the closed door

Our social fabric is our greatest strength, woven through Chamas, weddings, and communal support. Yet, this interconnectedness can lead to social exhaustion. The pressure to be everywhere for everyone often leaves us with nothing for ourselves. This year, we must embrace the dignity of the closed door. Choosing a small, deep circle of friends over a vast, shallow network is not an act of selfishness; it is self-preservation. Quality of connection must finally trump quantity.

Physical rest

Our bodies are the silent record keepers of our stress. The constant cacophony of matatu horns and the high alert state required to navigate urban life keep us in a perpetual state of "fight or flight." We have mistaken business for worthiness. Physical consisting of simple things like deep sleep, hydration, and the simple act of walking through Karura Forest is the anchor we need. We must move from a culture of survival to one of restoration, treating rest not as a luxury for the elite, but as a biological necessity for the worker.

Amani kwanza

In a world that demands our constant attention, internal silence is revolutionary. Call for peace must be more than a slogan; it must be a guiding principle. Whether it is found in the quietude of prayer, the discipline of journaling, or watching the sun rise over the Ngong Hills, we must cultivate a sanctuary within.

True prosperity is not measured in shillings, but in serenity. This year, let your vision board reflect a life of balance. When the noise of the world becomes deafening, remember: peace is not found outside; it is nurtured within.

- Dr Mutisya is a consultant psychiatrist, a former head of Mental Health Promotion at the Ministry of Health