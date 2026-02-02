25 years of pain: How a 5kg tumour denied a couple the joy of parenthood

Morris Odhiambo and Pamela Atieno, during the interview in their home in Nyakach, Kisumu County. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

On a quiet Monday afternoon, I arrive in Asao Location, Nyakach Sub-County, Kisumu County, about 44 kilometres from Kisumu town. The journey ends at a modest homestead, where a couple married for 25 years stroll hand in hand around their compound. There is laughter, warmth, and an unspoken bond that speaks of endurance. From a distance, theirs appears to be an ordinary love story. Yet behind the smiles lies a 25-year journey marked by infertility, pain, stigma, delayed diagnosis, and remarkable resilience.

“I never imagined this could happen to me,” begins Pamela Atieno, 47, as she recalls the turning point in her life.