Worrying pattern that fuels country's droughts cycle

On one scorching February afternoon in Lodwar, thermometers touched 38°C. In Mandera and Wajir, the heat climbed just as high.
The Kenya Meteorological Department's latest weekly bulletin warns that “most parts of the country are expected to be sunny and dry,” with only scattered showers expected in the highlands and Lake Victoria basin.
