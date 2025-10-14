×
Doctors stage protest in Kiambu, press for Wamatangi's exit

Health & Science
 By George Njung’e And Mercy Kahenda | 6h ago | 2 min read
 

Doctors dump coffins at Kiambu county headquarters to express their frustrations over neonatal deaths in hospitals following the prolonged strike. [George Njunge, Standard] 

Hundreds of doctors, nurses, activists and members of the public on Monday staged a protest in the streets of Kiambu town over the prolonged strike by medics in the county.

The protesters marched to the Kiambu County Headquarters and along the busy Kiambu Road towards Kiambu Level 5 Hospital, carrying miniature coffins to symbolise the “death” of the county’s health sector and of infants who allegedly died in hospitals after failing to receive adequate care.

Wearing dust coats, the doctors — under the umbrella of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) — demanded the resignation of Governor Kimani Wamatangi, accusing him of failing to resolve the crisis that has paralysed healthcare services across the county.

The strike, which entered its 138th day yesterday, has been blamed for numerous deaths, particularly of newborns, sparking outrage among residents.

James Githinji, the KMPDU Central Region chairperson, accused Governor Wamatangi of being “held hostage” by his Health Chief Executive and Chief Finance Officer over undisclosed dealings.

“Doctors are unhappy with Wamatangi. We see him as an indecisive man — he cannot allow a strike to go on for five months. This is something that should have been resolved within the first few days,” said Dr Githinji.

He further alleged that the county health and finance executives had threatened to expose the governor to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over questionable dealings. Githinji said the few doctors still reporting to work were fatigued and demoralised, especially after the withdrawal of medical interns who had been assisting them.

“Mothers are mourning deaths of their babies. Why can’t the governor address this instead of hiring goons to attack peaceful doctors?” said KMPDU Deputy Secretary General Dennis Miskellah.

On neonatal deaths, Dr Githinji insisted that KMPDU’s data was accurate, stating that deaths at Kiambu and Thika hospitals stood at 154, not 136 as earlier reported.

The union said it had collected 35,000 signatures out of the targeted 250,000 in a campaign to impeach Wamatangi.

Meanwhile, the Council of Governors yesterday summoned the Kiambu Health Executive for a meeting to seek a resolution to the crisis. However, the meeting ended without agreement.

“Another meeting has been scheduled later this week,” said an internal source.

