×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Lesiyampe pledges KNH's cancer centre upgrade to curb patient complaints

Health & Science
 By Ryan Kerubo | 2h ago | 2 min read
 Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Richard Lesiyampe chats with patients during a previous free eye surgery camp. [Courtesy, X]

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Chief Executive Officer Richard Lesiyampe has pledged a major transformation of the hospital’s cancer centre following sustained complaints from patients over system delays and outdated medical equipment.

Speaking during a stakeholder engagement forum, Lesiyampe acknowledged the challenges facing the cancer treatment unit, including long waiting times, frequent machine breakdowns, and technology that has not kept pace with modern oncology standards.

“The concerns raised by patients and caregivers are valid,” said Lesiyampe, adding, “We are committed to transforming the cancer centre into a world-class facility equipped with state-of-the-art machines that meet international standards.”

The CEO revealed that the hospital has embarked on a comprehensive modernization plan that includes the acquisition of advanced radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment, upgrading existing machines, and improving digital systems to reduce delays in patient care.

Cancer patients at KNH have in recent months voiced frustrations over prolonged treatment schedules caused by machine failures and congested booking systems, forcing some to seek costly alternatives in private hospitals.

Lesiyampe assured patients that the hospital management, in collaboration with the national government and development partners, is mobilizing resources to ensure timely procurement and installation of modern equipment.

“Our goal is to restore confidence in public cancer care and ensure patients receive timely, dignified, and high-quality treatment,” he added.

Kenyatta National Hospital remains Kenya’s largest referral facility, handling thousands of oncology patients since 1968, with well-trained specialists.

The promised upgrade is expected to significantly ease the burden on patients and improve cancer treatment outcomes once fully implemented with Artificial intelligence (AI) and state of the art technology.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Worrying pattern that fuels country's droughts cycle
Worrying pattern that fuels country's droughts cycle
Next article
4,000 residents of Machakos, Kitui benefit from KDF's free medical camp
4,000 residents of Machakos, Kitui benefit from KDF's free medical camp
.

Similar Articles

Kenya faces rising paediatric cancer cases
By Nanjinia Wamuswa 2026-02-04 12:29:33
Kenya faces rising paediatric cancer cases
WHO says four out of every 10 cancer cases are preventable
By AFP 2026-02-04 10:00:00
WHO says four out of every 10 cancer cases are preventable
Trans Nzoia doctors issue 14-day strike ultimatum over labour violations
By David Njaaga 2026-02-03 21:58:59
Trans Nzoia doctors issue 14-day strike ultimatum over labour violations
.

Latest Articles

Worrying pattern that fuels country's droughts cycle
Premium
Worrying pattern that fuels country's droughts cycle
Health & Science
By Mactilda Mbenywe
2026-02-06 06:00:00
Lesiyampe pledges KNH's cancer centre upgrade to curb patient complaints
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2026-02-06 04:17:00
Let your vision board reflect a life of balance in 2026
Health Opinion
By Dr Catherine Syengo Mutisya
2026-02-05 18:01:31
4,000 residents of Machakos, Kitui benefit from KDF's free medical camp
Health & Science
By Philip Muasya
2026-02-04 16:13:38
.

Recommended Articles

>Union calls for investigation, arrest of unlicensed lab officer
By Okumu Modachi 2026-02-03 20:51:57
Union calls for investigation, arrest of unlicensed lab officer
>From Monkey pox, Covid-19 and Nipah virus: Why animal-to-human diseases are on the rise
By AFP 2026-02-03 11:35:04
From Monkey pox, Covid-19 and Nipah virus: Why animal-to-human diseases are on the rise
>Explainer: Nipah virus: What is it?
By WHO 2026-02-03 11:28:44
Explainer: Nipah virus: What is it?
>COG, clinical officers seal CBA after eight-year standoff
By Maryann Muganda 2026-02-03 10:37:16
COG, clinical officers seal CBA after eight-year standoff
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved