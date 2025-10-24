×
What counties must do for SHA to work - Miskellah

Health & Science
 By Denis Omondi | 3h ago | 2 min read
 KMPDU Deputy Secretary-General Dennis Miskellah during an interview on Spice FM on October 24, 2025. [Screengrab]

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Deputy Secretary-General, Dennis Miskellah, has called for an overhaul of the country’s public healthcare system to enable Kenyans to fully benefit from the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Miskellah said SHA remains unpopular because county-run health facilities, where healthcare is a devolved function, often lack basic resources such as medical supplies, trained personnel, and adequate infrastructure.

Speaking on Spice FM on Friday, October 24, he challenged governors to ensure prudent use of their health budgets to complement national government interventions in the health sector.

“Devolution of healthcare is not working,” said Miskellah.

He added that while the national government faces criticism over SHA, it is county facilities that are failing Kenyans.

“The national government is taking the heat on SHA, but it is county facilities that are breaking people’s hearts by not being functional…they make people not see the need to enroll in the social health program,” he said. 

Miskellah also accused counties of entrenching corruption in the management of health services through irregular hiring, misplaced spending on infrastructure and equipment, and the misappropriation of funds.

KMPDU has long advocated for the establishment of a Health Service Commission to oversee healthcare personnel, much like the management of teachers, police officers, judges, and other public servants.

Counties continue to face frequent health worker strikes that have disrupted essential and specialised services, forcing patients to seek care in private facilities, often at extra costs not covered by SHA. For instance, doctors in Kiambu County have been on strike for more than 150 days.

The KMPDU deputy Sec-Gen further accused some leaders of influencing health policy despite having vested interests in the private health sector, calling it a clear conflict of interest.

“The same people, say MPs, who you expect to fix the healthcare system are the ones owning private facilities. During the NHIF days, people knew it as a cash cow and established health facilities to drain it. Some of them complain the most about SHA,” he claimed. 

Despite the challenges, Miskellah said ongoing reforms in the sector offer some hope. He cited changes at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), increased funding for SHA compared to the former NHIF, and a more efficient medical equipment acquisition program as positive steps.

What counties must do for SHA to work - Miskellah
