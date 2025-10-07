×
Premium

CoG defends Wamatangi amid growing Kiambu health crisis concern

Health & Science
 By Juliet Omelo | 7h ago | 4 min read
 Council of Governors chairman Ahmed Abdullahi (right) accuses KMPDU of attempting to malign Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi’s leadership, on October 6, 2025. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

The Council of Governors (CoG) has defended Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, dismissing reports that 136 newborns have died in the county due to an ongoing doctors’ strike.

Speaking on Monday after his re-election as CoG chairperson, Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi described the reports as baseless and politically motivated, accusing the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) of attempting to malign Wamatangi’s leadership.

“The council dissociates itself from the headlines on the death of 136 babies and categorically states that it is not factual. It is pure witch-hunt against our Kiambu counterpart,” Abdullahi said.

.

