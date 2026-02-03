Trans Nzoia doctors issue 14-day strike ultimatum over labour violations

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah. [File, Standard]

Doctors in Trans Nzoia County have issued a 14-day strike notice threatening to withdraw services from February 17, if the county government fails to address labour grievances.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) delivered the ultimatum on Monday to County Secretary Truphosa Amere, citing persistent violation of employment laws and collective bargaining agreements.

"This decision is a direct consequence of the county's persistent failure to honour its statutory and contractual obligations," noted KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah.

The union accuses the county of discriminatory promotions that excluded about 20 doctors, failure to provide functional medical cover and non-remittance of union dues exceeding one million shillings.

KMPDU also demands that 12 doctors on contractual terms be converted to permanent and pensionable employment.

"Despite our numerous attempts to seek an amicable resolution through follow-up engagements, the county leadership has demonstrated a blatant disregard for the Employment Act, the Labour Relations Act, the Doctors' 2017-2021 CBA and the Schemes of Service," said Atellah.

The union warned that all doctors will down tools at midnight on February 17 if demands are not met in full.