How to turn your setback into a comeback

To turn a setback into a comeback, you need to re-energise yourself (Photo: iStock)

A setback is something that happens that delays or prevents a process from continuing or stops progress. A comeback is a return to an earlier or better and more favourable position or condition. One can experience different setbacks - financial, relationships, job and career, personal, emotional or spiritual. Setbacks can drain you emotionally until you run out of energy and reserves and you start wondering what to do next.

The world faced a serious and unprecedented setback with the COVID-19 pandemic, which altered daily lives in ways no one had imagined. One of the effects of the pandemic was an economic slowdown and loss of livelihoods. People’s lives have been disrupted; turned upside down and there is so much pain which has left many wondering, “Where is God in this nightmare unfolding before us?”

The story of Prophet Elijah in the Bible offers insights into turning a setback into a comeback. Elijah did twice as many miracles as any other prophet of his time, but he suffered a serious setback.

You can be called and anointed by God like Elijah, but since you are human, you suffer many setbacks. You are susceptible to the same troubles, temptations, ups and downs, and moods experienced in the pilgrimage of life.

Israel was going through a hard time in the reign of the wicked King Ahab and his equally evil wife, called Jezebel. The nation had fallen into moral decadence, turned away from God to worship false gods and even sacrificed their own children to these gods. Even after winning a contest of who was real between the prophets of Baal and his God, Elijah still ran away from Jezebel into the wilderness because she threatened to have him killed like the other prophets.

The signs to watch out for when faced with a setback include: Fear creeps into your life, Elijah was fearful of King Ahab and Jezebel. You flee from relationships, responsibility, family and even friends. You back out or cut out of relationships, he left behind his family, co-prophets, friends and followers. You make impulsive, irrational or foolish decisions; he walked the whole day in the wrong direction.

Spiritual exhaustion

You push yourself beyond your physical limits; he walked for so long until he collapsed in exhaustion under the shade of the Broom tree. Your work seems pointless. What you put in and what you get out of it is not commensurate and it feels meaningless and a total waste of your time. You develop suicidal thoughts. Elijah said, “It is enough! Now Lord take my life, for I am no better than my fathers” (1st Kings 19:4).

You complain about everything; Elijah tells God that he has had enough of the ministry and at the end of it all.

You feel isolated and attacked, then you start exaggerating things. You make situations appear worse than they really are - making a mountain out of a molehill! Elijah said he was the only one left, going through hard times, being attacked and whose life had been destroyed. He exaggerated the situation by claiming that he was the only prophet who had not bowed to Baal, yet there were other 7,000.

You compare yourself with others and begin to think about death. He compared himself with his forefathers and he prayed that he might die.

Every time you compare yourself with others, you depreciate because there will always be someone better than you. You burn out before your time. The bible says that it is foolish to compare yourself with others.

To turn a setback into a comeback, you need to re-energise yourself. First, take a rest to be refreshed, renewed, refilled and restored and to relax. God had to cause Elijah to sleep so that he could rest and then eat.

Secondly, voice your frustration (in slang ‘vent’) by telling God exactly what you feel. Elijah tells God, “I am afraid, lonely, worried and depressed.” Lastly, remember and refocus on God instead of the problem. Remember God’s promises that never fail, and do not focus on the problem.

As you await the turning of your setback into a great and glorious comeback, remember not to: Let fear take the place of faith. Flee from life issues or make impulsive decisions. Push yourself beyond your endurance or undermine your work. Lose your vision or future by complaining or thinking you are all alone. Make comparisons or pray to die.

At this particular time, many people feel like life has no meaning because they have lost jobs, no food, no money, piling bills, etc. I pray that you will hang in there and not make irreversible blunders because of impulsive decisions. Even though the economy is collapsing, know that you have a future and keep your vision. God told Elijah to go up and stand on the mountain and he would pass by him. God will hear your prayers and pass by you.

Bishop Muriithi is the Founder & Overseer, House of Grace International Ministries