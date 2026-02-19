Silence is golden: Why quiet beats white noise for better sleep (Photo:iStock)

A great deal has been said about how both the quality and quantity of sleep influence health. Modern disruptive lifestyles mean that most people struggle to achieve the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep each night. Even if you set aside the total hours slept, the quality of whatever sleep you manage becomes highly significant. Sleep occurs in defined phases, alternating between light sleep, deep sleep and the so-called rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. Each phase serves different functions.

During sleep, the body undergoes physical restoration and repair from the day’s activities. The immune system is also strengthened. All this has been directly linked to better physical health and a lower risk of chronic conditions, including cardiometabolic diseases. Mental health, memory and cognition are likewise enhanced by good sleep. Those deprived of sleep are, therefore, predisposed to a range of health problems.

Enter the craze of enhancing sleep in the context of modern lifestyles, where sleep disruptors are plentiful. These include environmental noise in neighbourhoods from cars, aeroplanes and nightclubs, as well as social habits, such as alcohol consumption, drug use and other stimulants. It is no surprise, then, that there is a wide array of sleep aids on the market, from phone apps and noise-cancelling gadgets to sleeping pills and sleep therapists.

A recent study examined noise-cancelling devices that emit so-called white and pink noise, purportedly to induce better sleep. While acquiring such gadgets requires spending a modest sum, the scientific evidence does not strongly support their value.

Noise machines do not appear to improve sleep significantly; in fact, they may even interfere with natural sleep phases. Ultimately, it comes down to sleeping in a quiet room. If that is not possible due to unavoidable environmental noise, simply using earplugs appears to be the most effective solution. Silence is golden when it comes to sleep; white or pink noise machines may be little more than hype.

But what if you try everything and still cannot sleep? In that case, it is important to consider your overall health in the context of sleep deprivation. Consulting a sleep specialist becomes your best option. Beyond reviewing lifestyle-related disruptors, it is prudent to rule out underlying medical conditions that may be interfering with sleep. Ultimately, specific medical interventions may be required; at their simplest, this could involve medication taken at prescribed intervals.

When all is said and done, sleep is an integral part of a holistic approach to health. If you cannot find a specific sleep aid, prioritise creating silence in your bedroom, even if that simply means using earplugs.

Dr Murage is a Consultant Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist