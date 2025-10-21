×
Understanding and managing work-related stress

Wellness
 By Esther Muchene | 5 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Understanding and managing work-related stress
 Understanding and managing work-related stress (Photo: iStock)

Stress is an unwelcome yet common part of modern life and the workplace is often one of its main sources. While a manageable level of pressure can motivate performance, chronic work-related stress can lead to serious physical and emotional consequences.

Recognising the early warning signs and knowing how to respond is key to protecting your overall well-being.

One of the first indicators of harmful stress is the presence of persistent physical symptoms. Headaches, muscle tension, fatigue, and disrupted sleep patterns, such as insomnia or oversleeping, are all red flags.

Research in the Journal of Occupational Health and Psychology links work stress directly to physical ailments, highlighting the importance of early intervention.

Emotionally, stress can manifest as ongoing irritability, anxiety, or low moods. You may also struggle with concentration, decision-making, or feel emotionally detached from your work.

A study published in the Journal of Applied Psychology confirms that emotional well-being is closely linked to workplace dynamics.

If left unaddressed, stress may contribute to more serious health issues, including heart problems, digestive disorders, or a weakened immune system. Equally telling are declines in job satisfaction, feelings of being undervalued, detachment, or a loss of enthusiasm for your role, all of which can be signs that stress is taking hold.

To tackle this, begin by identifying your specific stressors. Is it your workload, unrealistic deadlines, or a toxic team dynamic? Pinpointing the source allows you to take practical action.

Speaking up is another essential step. Reach out to a colleague, supervisor, or HR representative. Discussing your concerns can offer relief and, more importantly, solutions. Research indicates that social support in the workplace can mitigate the adverse effects of stress.

Incorporating daily stress management techniques is also beneficial. Whether it’s mindfulness, prayer, deep breathing, or regular exercise, these habits can build resilience and improve mental clarity. Research supports the effectiveness of mindfulness-based strategies in reducing workplace stress and boosting overall well-being.

Setting clear boundaries between work and home life is equally vital. Avoid checking work emails after hours and keep your home a sanctuary for rest and recovery. If the pressure becomes overwhelming, seeking professional mental health support can offer tailored coping strategies.

And finally, if your work environment remains harmful despite your efforts, consider taking a bold step, whether it’s a sabbatical, a career change, or launching your own venture. Your peace of mind is worth protecting.

Understanding and managing work-related stress
Understanding and managing work-related stress
Easy recipe: Swahili potato curry
Easy recipe: Swahili potato curry
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved