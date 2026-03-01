×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

How do I leave a man who thinks everything is fine?

Relationships
 By Chris Hart | 8 hours from now  | 2 Min read
How do I leave a man who thinks everything is fine?
 How do I leave a man who thinks everything is fine? (Photo: iStock)

 Hi Chris,

My boyfriend and I’ve been living together for years, but I’ve gradually realised that it’s no longer working for me. But how do I tell him?

Endings

Chris says,

Hi Endings!

I’m guessing that you think he has no idea how you’re feeling?

Because that’s what often happens as a relationship moves towards its end. One of you still thinks everything’s fine, while the other’s wondering how to leave, which means that hearing that you want to end things may come as quite a shock to your boyfriend.

So the best way to start is to tell him you’re unhappy and ask him to discuss with you how to put things back on track. Maybe that’s not quite what you had in mind, but it’s only fair when someone’s been living with you for a while.

Genuinely explore what’s wrong and try to put it right together for a short while, say a month. Because if, after that, you still feel unhappy, then it’s definitely time to part. 

Say kindly to your boyfriend that it’s not his fault, but you don’t see your future together and want to move on. Don’t discuss the relationship any further, keep things civil but formal, don’t argue, and don’t touch. You might want to hold this conversation in a public place, and to have somewhere to go rather than going home together. Prepare for that by discreetly taking important small items like your passport out of the house over the previous few days. Say you’ll arrange a time to collect your stuff and leave.

Make a clean break once you have all your possessions. Avoid places where you used to hang out, and don’t meet or phone for a while. Because he’ll only try to persuade you to change your mind and may even harass you. It’ll be a difficult time for you both, and you may be surprised by how strongly you sometimes want to get back together. But resist the temptation, and before long you’ll find that both you and he have moved on.

All the best,

Chris

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
How do I leave a man who thinks everything is fine?
How do I leave a man who thinks everything is fine?
Next article
Why do I always fall in love with men who break my heart?
Why do I always fall in love with men who break my heart?
.

Similar Articles

Will this baby bring us together or push him away?
By Chris Hart Feb. 21, 2026
Will this baby bring us together or push him away?
What happens when she makes the first move?
By Anjellah Owino Feb. 14, 2026
What happens when she makes the first move?
He's perfect except for his ex! Should I walk away?
By Chris Hart Feb. 11, 2026
He's perfect except for his ex! Should I walk away?
.

Latest Articles

How do I leave a man who thinks everything is fine?
How do I leave a man who thinks everything is fine?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
6h ago
Easy recipe: Swahili fried vermicelli
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
6h ago
Make your sweater the star of the show this season
Fashion And Beauty
By Molly Chebet
6h ago
Digital infidelity: Rise of virtual cheating
Living
By Peter Muiruri
6h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Is that argument worth it? Power of the 5-5-5 rule in relationships
By Tania Omusale Feb. 7, 2026
Is that argument worth it? Power of the 5-5-5 rule in relationships
>Sex in marriage: Why age old treasure is slowly dying away
By Kenyatta Otieno Feb. 5, 2026
Sex in marriage: Why age old treasure is slowly dying away
>Help! My husband is still a mama's boy, is there hope for our marriage?
By Chris Hart Feb. 4, 2026
Help! My husband is still a mama's boy, is there hope for our marriage?
>Is it normal to mourn a person who wasn't right for you?
By Chris Hart Feb. 3, 2026
Is it normal to mourn a person who wasn't right for you?

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved