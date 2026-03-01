Make your sweater the star of the show this season (Photo: Gemini)

The classic sweater can be styled in various ways to create standout looks. For a casual meet-up with friends, layer a sweater over a white shirt. This layering technique ensures every piece of your outfit gets noticed.

Pair with baggy or mum jeans and a pair of heels, then add a small bag and shades to complete the look. From the collar peeking at the top to pointy shoes emerging from your jeans, every detail appears deliberately chosen.

For a balance of comfort and elegance, pair a sweater with a skirt. To maximise texture, try a fringe skirt for a light, breezy feel, or a lace skirt with a solid lining for a clean, classic look.

Finish with woven-pattern shoes or heels, and tuck a white blouse under the sweater for a polished effect. For formal office events, a leather skirt paired with a matching-colour sweater creates an elegant, monochromatic style. Complement with thigh-high or long boots for a sophisticated finish.

Turtleneck sweaters are ideal for colder weather. For a casual yet refined look, wear them with baggy, oversized trousers or palazzo pants. Alternatively, pair with fitted trousers and boots. Fans of monochromatic outfits can try a two-piece sweater set, featuring a cropped sweater and wide-legged pants in the same design — a smart yet casual look suitable for any occasion.

For those who prefer dresses, sweater dresses are a seasonal staple. Pair with boots, a clutch bag, and a baseball cap for a relaxed look, or add a belt to cinch the waist and finish with thigh-high or long boots for a more polished appearance.

Button-up sweaters also work well with streetwear. Pair with jorts, a classic white shirt, and a beret, layering with the button-up sweater. Accessorise with chains and necklaces, letting them peek out from under your collar for an urban edge.

If the sweater has multiple patterns and colours, pair it with wide-legged trousers in a dominant colour from the sweater. For example, if orange stands out, wear orange wide-legged trousers and sneakers to balance the look.