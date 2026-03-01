×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Make your sweater the star of the show this season

Fashion and Beauty
 By Molly Chebet | 8 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Make your sweater the star of the show this season
 Make your sweater the star of the show this season (Photo: Gemini)

The classic sweater can be styled in various ways to create standout looks. For a casual meet-up with friends, layer a sweater over a white shirt. This layering technique ensures every piece of your outfit gets noticed.

Pair with baggy or mum jeans and a pair of heels, then add a small bag and shades to complete the look. From the collar peeking at the top to pointy shoes emerging from your jeans, every detail appears deliberately chosen.

For a balance of comfort and elegance, pair a sweater with a skirt. To maximise texture, try a fringe skirt for a light, breezy feel, or a lace skirt with a solid lining for a clean, classic look.

Finish with woven-pattern shoes or heels, and tuck a white blouse under the sweater for a polished effect. For formal office events, a leather skirt paired with a matching-colour sweater creates an elegant, monochromatic style. Complement with thigh-high or long boots for a sophisticated finish.

Turtleneck sweaters are ideal for colder weather. For a casual yet refined look, wear them with baggy, oversized trousers or palazzo pants. Alternatively, pair with fitted trousers and boots. Fans of monochromatic outfits can try a two-piece sweater set, featuring a cropped sweater and wide-legged pants in the same design — a smart yet casual look suitable for any occasion.

For those who prefer dresses, sweater dresses are a seasonal staple. Pair with boots, a clutch bag, and a baseball cap for a relaxed look, or add a belt to cinch the waist and finish with thigh-high or long boots for a more polished appearance.

Button-up sweaters also work well with streetwear. Pair with jorts, a classic white shirt, and a beret, layering with the button-up sweater. Accessorise with chains and necklaces, letting them peek out from under your collar for an urban edge.

If the sweater has multiple patterns and colours, pair it with wide-legged trousers in a dominant colour from the sweater. For example, if orange stands out, wear orange wide-legged trousers and sneakers to balance the look.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Make your sweater the star of the show this season
Make your sweater the star of the show this season
Next article
Do you know your bra size or are you still wearing 34B out of habit?
Do you know your bra size or are you still wearing 34B out of habit?
.

Similar Articles

Why maroon is the new neutral you need in your closet
By Molly Chebet Feb. 21, 2026
Why maroon is the new neutral you need in your closet
From cherry red to love letters: This season's most romantic nail ideas
By Tania Omusale Feb. 14, 2026
From cherry red to love letters: This season's most romantic nail ideas
Why the kitten heel is your wardrobe's best ally
By Tania Omusale Feb. 7, 2026
Why the kitten heel is your wardrobe's best ally
.

Latest Articles

How do I leave a man who thinks everything is fine?
How do I leave a man who thinks everything is fine?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
6h ago
Easy recipe: Swahili fried vermicelli
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
6h ago
Make your sweater the star of the show this season
Fashion And Beauty
By Molly Chebet
6h ago
Digital infidelity: Rise of virtual cheating
Living
By Peter Muiruri
6h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>How to style a crochet shrug for any occasion
By Brendah Makena Feb. 3, 2026
How to style a crochet shrug for any occasion
>Soft power: Styling ties with elegance and edge
By Molly Chebet Jan. 31, 2026
Soft power: Styling ties with elegance and edge
>Braided, twisted, protected, but is your hair really healthy?
By Esther Muchene Jan. 31, 2026
Braided, twisted, protected, but is your hair really healthy?
>How to wear shorts and still look polished
By Molly Chebet Jan. 27, 2026
How to wear shorts and still look polished

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved