×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Supporting a loved one facing terminal illness

Wellness
 By Eve Waruingi | 4 hours from now  | 3 Min read
Supporting a loved one facing terminal illness
 Supporting a loved one facing terminal illness (Photo: iStock)

There is no perfect way to prepare for the news that someone you love is terminally ill. Even when it comes after months of tests or uncertainty, it still changes everything. The instinct is to want to fix it, to find words that make it easier, but sometimes the truest gift is simply being there.

When illness changes a life, it also reshapes the lives of those around them. It changes conversations, priorities, and the meaning of hope. They don’t need reminders to “stay strong.” They need space to be human. To rest, to cry, to laugh and to live gently without the pressure to prove courage.

Presence is the deepest form of support. Sit with them. Listen without needing to speak. Offer your hand without expectation. Sometimes the gift is in silence. Show up not because you have answers, but because you choose to be there.

Share a cup of tea without insisting on conversation. Laugh together without trying to erase the heaviness. In the face of uncertainty, these small moments of connection become sacred.

Listening is an act of love. Let them decide what they want to talk about. Some days, they may speak of treatment or fears; other days, they may want to talk about nothing at all: a memory, a dream, or even the taste of mango on a sunny afternoon. Let them lead. That choice matters when so much else feels out of control.

Practical help matters too, drive them to appointments. Cook their favourite meal, and fold their laundry. Be quietly present. These acts say, You are not alone. But always ask first. Illness can strip away control, so giving someone a choice is a gift in itself. It is also okay to admit your own fear. Those walking with a loved one who is ailing often carry their own pain.

You don’t need to hide your humanity. Saying, “I don’t know what to say, but I’m here” can be more comforting than any perfect words. They do not need perfection; they need your presence.

When someone you love is ailing, your role isn’t to fix their illness. It’s to walk alongside them. That may mean sitting quietly in their home with no agenda. It may mean driving across town to bring comfort they can’t ask for. It may mean sending them a message in the middle of a hard day that says simply, I’m thinking of you. These gestures, small as they are, hold deep meaning.

Support is also about creating space for normalcy. Illness can be exhausting, and the days often shrink to hospital visits and treatments. When you can, bring a piece of normal life into their world. Invite them for a walk under, say, Nairobi Safari Walk. Share a meal without talking about illness. Watch a favourite film together. These moments remind them that they are more than their condition; they are whole, loved, and alive.

It’s important too to recognise that support isn’t only practical, it is emotional. Check in without pressure. Let them share without fear of judgment. Sometimes they may retreat into silence and sulking, and that is okay.

Being present means honouring the way they want to be supported. It means listening to what is unsaid, and holding their space without trying to fill it.

Above all, don’t disappear. Stay through moments that feel uncertain. Stay after treatments and appointments, when the world feels quieter. Those who are ailing remember not what was said, but who remained beside them.

Supporting someone through a period of illness is not about heroics. It is about tenderness. It is about choosing presence over perfection, connection over fear, and love over silence. When love outlasts the illness, it becomes the greatest gift of all.

The writer is a counselling psychologist.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Easy recipe: Chana dal spaghetti
Easy recipe: Chana dal spaghetti
Next article
Supporting a loved one facing terminal illness
Supporting a loved one facing terminal illness
.

Similar Articles

Easy recipe: Maple syrup pancakes
By Chef Ali Mandhry Oct. 11, 2025
Easy recipe: Maple syrup pancakes
Cocktail bar: Banana Daquiri
By Molly Chebet Oct. 10, 2025
Cocktail bar: Banana Daquiri
Don't quit: The secret to finishing strong
By Bishop David Muriithi Oct. 10, 2025
Don't quit: The secret to finishing strong
.

Latest Articles

Easy recipe: Chana dal spaghetti
Easy recipe: Chana dal spaghetti
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
2h ago
How to prepare your toddler for a new sibling
Parenting
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
2h ago
Supporting a loved one facing terminal illness
Wellness
By Eve Waruingi
2h ago
How couples can handle mismatched desires
Relationships
By Anjellah Owino
Oct. 15, 2025
.

Recommended Articles

>Easy recipe: Tuna masala with garlic bread
By Chef Ali Mandhry Oct. 8, 2025
Easy recipe: Tuna masala with garlic bread
>How to handle a selfish parent
By Esther Muchene Oct. 8, 2025
How to handle a selfish parent
>Easy recipe: Swahili beef and potato dry fry
By Chef Ali Mandhry Oct. 7, 2025
Easy recipe: Swahili beef and potato dry fry
>Turn desire into a force for good
By Eve Waruingi Oct. 7, 2025
Turn desire into a force for good
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved