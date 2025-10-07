Turn desire into a force for good (Photo: iStock)

We rarely admit it openly, but desire is one of the strongest forces in our lives. It slips in quietly, unsettles our composure, and reminds us that beneath every polished exterior, there is a pulse we cannot quite ignore. For much of our lives, we are told to fear it, suppress it, or carry it like a shameful secret. But desire itself is not the problem. It is energy, powerful, neutral, and waiting to be guided.

More than a century ago, Sigmund Freud, the Austrian neurologist often referred to as the father of psychoanalysis, startled the world with this very idea. He suggested that human beings are not driven only by reason, but by hidden instincts, with sexual energy - what he named libido - at the centre.

Left unchecked, this force can consume us. But when redirected into higher pursuits, it can build art, ambition, genius, and even greatness. Freud called this process sublimation. Today, some call it sexual transmutation, but the heart of the theory is simple: desire can be transformed.

We often imagine desire as something overwhelming, but sometimes it is subtle. a silent hum beneath the surface, a longing for freedom, or the restlessness that comes when we dream of a better life. We all feel it. What matters is not whether it appears, but what we choose to do with it.

Restraint, in this light, is not a denial of life but an act of strength. To feel deeply and yet not be ruled by every impulse is a form of quiet power. It allows us to ask: What else could this energy become, if I do not waste it?

Wellness is often discussed in terms of food, exercise, or sleep. Yet it is also about how we tend to the inner forces that move us. Desire, when respected and redirected, becomes part of wellness itself. It can fuel the body, giving us the stamina to care for our health. It can sharpen ambition, pushing us toward our goals. It can feed creativity and innovation.

History is full of people who practised this art of transformation. Leonardo da Vinci, for instance, was not just a painter but an inventor, anatomist, and dreamer of flight. His journals reveal obsessions and longings that, instead of being spent recklessly, were poured into canvases, blueprints, and experiments. Writers and poets have admitted some of their best works were born out of restless nights, unfulfilled love, or long periods of yearning.

Even in everyday life, we see this: an athlete channels frustration into discipline; a young professional pours heartbreak into building a career; a musician transforms solitude into sound. These are not accidents. They are acts of sublimation, proof that desire can take on new forms.

This perspective frees us from shame. Desire does not have to be a weakness we hide. It can be a resource we draw from. Choosing to sublimate is not about refusing joy, nor about silencing passion. It is about deciding how and where to spend the most powerful, the most potent human energy within us.

And there is something profoundly liberating in that choice. Instead of being at the mercy of our impulses, we can become stewards of them. We can let them carry us forward rather than pull us under.

Freud may not have captured everything about the human soul, but he revealed something essential: beneath our calm and our rituals runs a deep river of instinct. We cannot build walls high enough to block it, but we can learn to guide its flow. Like a dam to a river.

- The writer is a counselling psychologist