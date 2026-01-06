×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Setting intimacy intentions for the New Year

Relationships
 By Anjellah Owino | 8 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Setting intimacy intentions for the New Year
 Setting intimacy intentions for the New Year (Photo: iStock)

Let’s say your goal for the new year is prioritising intimacy. Then explore new ways you will engage with it. It could be getting lost in deep conversations with your lovebird.

Or going for candlelight dinners before intimate pleasures. You could also tease each other, play romantic songs to set the mood, plant lingering kisses, cuddle with a romantic movie, and so on.  

Setting intimacy goals can be effortlessly fun. You can create just one that is specific and put your attention towards it this year. You can do so together with your partner or by yourself.

Some couples sit down and discuss intimacy desires that are dear to them, while others reflect privately on what is missing and changing in their intimate lives. 

Setting intimacy goals for the year ahead builds clarity and intention. When setting the goals, think about how you want intimacy to feel this year. It can include a desire for more playfulness or a renewed attention to self-care. Knowing your own needs centres your goal-setting.

One helpful approach is choosing a guiding word for the year. A word such as 'connection' may prompt you to create more undistracted time with your partner.

Making time for conversations which happen during unrushed times, like long walks or late-night walks. Regularly checking in freely about what feels good and what feels difficult helps maintain intimacy.

Sensuality as your intimacy word for the year will guide you to embrace slowness and pay attention to your senses. Words like 'openness' or 'vulnerability' can ask you to speak honestly about your desires and fantasies.

A word like 'novelty' could inspire you to try new ways of being together with your partner, which in turn contributes to your sex life. Engage in hobbies outside the bedroom; physical activities such as running together keep your body and relationship in shape. Explore new ideas and locations, like cosying up in unexpected and safe places.

Not all intentions need to be new; some can include what already works that you wish to continue. 

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Setting intimacy intentions for the New Year
Setting intimacy intentions for the New Year
Next article
Why is my husband so afraid to try new things?
Why is my husband so afraid to try new things?
.

Similar Articles

Rekindle your romance during the festive season
By Anjellah Owino Dec. 27, 2025
Rekindle your romance during the festive season
12 days of intimacy to explore this season
By Anjellah Owino Dec. 24, 2025
12 days of intimacy to explore this season
Is it possible to change a controlling partner?
By Chris Hart Dec. 22, 2025
Is it possible to change a controlling partner?
.

Latest Articles

Simple and affordable home renovation ideas you can try yourself
Simple and affordable home renovation ideas you can try yourself
Your Home
By Brenda Kerubo and Brendah Makena
1h ago
Easy recipe: Beef gosht with brown chapatis
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
5h ago
Is your marriage on autopilot? Time to grab the controls!
Marriage Advice
By Chris Hart
5h ago
Ten Kenyan women who defined 2025
Achieving Woman
By Tania Omusale
6h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Reunited through co-parenting: How some parents heal after separation
By Brendah Makena Dec. 19, 2025
Reunited through co-parenting: How some parents heal after separation
>Couples check-in: Are you truly in sync?
By Anjellah Owino Dec. 16, 2025
Couples check-in: Are you truly in sync?
>We stopped flirting after we got married, can we fix that?
By Chris Hart Dec. 13, 2025
We stopped flirting after we got married, can we fix that?
>If we love each other, why do we keep arguing so much?
By Chris Hart Dec. 10, 2025
If we love each other, why do we keep arguing so much?
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved