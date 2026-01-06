Setting intimacy intentions for the New Year (Photo: iStock)

Let’s say your goal for the new year is prioritising intimacy. Then explore new ways you will engage with it. It could be getting lost in deep conversations with your lovebird.

Or going for candlelight dinners before intimate pleasures. You could also tease each other, play romantic songs to set the mood, plant lingering kisses, cuddle with a romantic movie, and so on.

Setting intimacy goals can be effortlessly fun. You can create just one that is specific and put your attention towards it this year. You can do so together with your partner or by yourself.

Some couples sit down and discuss intimacy desires that are dear to them, while others reflect privately on what is missing and changing in their intimate lives.

Setting intimacy goals for the year ahead builds clarity and intention. When setting the goals, think about how you want intimacy to feel this year. It can include a desire for more playfulness or a renewed attention to self-care. Knowing your own needs centres your goal-setting.

One helpful approach is choosing a guiding word for the year. A word such as 'connection' may prompt you to create more undistracted time with your partner.

Making time for conversations which happen during unrushed times, like long walks or late-night walks. Regularly checking in freely about what feels good and what feels difficult helps maintain intimacy.

Sensuality as your intimacy word for the year will guide you to embrace slowness and pay attention to your senses. Words like 'openness' or 'vulnerability' can ask you to speak honestly about your desires and fantasies.

A word like 'novelty' could inspire you to try new ways of being together with your partner, which in turn contributes to your sex life. Engage in hobbies outside the bedroom; physical activities such as running together keep your body and relationship in shape. Explore new ideas and locations, like cosying up in unexpected and safe places.

Not all intentions need to be new; some can include what already works that you wish to continue.