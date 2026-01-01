Ultimate Haleem recipe: A hearty, flavorful classic

Haleem (or Halim/Harees) is made with wheat/barley, lentils, and meat (like mutton or chicken), pounded into a thick, savoury paste with a blend of aromatic spices. It is traditionally enjoyed during Ramadan, Eid, and celebrations for its hearty and long-lasting energy.

What you will need

1 kg bone-in meat (beef, mutton, or chicken; bone-in cuts like shank or neck work well

1 cup cracked wheat

Assorted lentils (chana, masoor, urad, moong, toor daal) and sometimes rice/barley. A total of about 1.5 - 2 cups combined.

2 large onions, thinly sliced

Ginger-garlic paste (about 2 generous tablespoons each)

Spices: Turmeric, red chilli powder/flakes, salt, ground cumin, ground coriander. Haleem masala powder (homemade or store-bought) can simplify this.

Whole spices: Bay leaves, cinnamon sticks, cloves, cardamom, cumin seeds.

Water and sometimes yoghurt.

Fried onions (birista), fresh cilantro (coriander), julienned ginger, sliced green chillies, lemon/lime wedges, and ghee.

What to do

Soak grains and lentils: Rinse the mixed grains and lentils until the water runs clear. Soak them in water overnight.

Cook grains and lentils: The next day, boil the soaked mixture in plenty of water with some salt until they are very soft and mushy, which can take 1.5 to 2 hours. Use an immersion blender or food processor to blend the mixture into a semi-smooth, thick consistency. Set aside.

Cook the meat: In a separate large pot or Dutch oven, heat ghee or oil and fry one of the sliced onions until golden brown; remove half for garnish later. In the remaining oil, sauté whole spices, then add ginger-garlic paste and meat chunks.

Cook until the meat is browned. Add ground spices and yoghurt, cooking until the oil separates from the mixture. Add water, cover, and simmer on low heat until the meat is extremely tender and falling off the bone (45 minutes to 1.5 hours, depending on the cut).

Shred the meat: Separate the meat from the gravy. Discard bones. Shred the meat into fine strands using a food processor, a wooden spoon, or a mortar and pestle.

Combine and simmer: Combine the shredded meat and the reserved gravy with the blended lentil mixture in a very large pot. Stir well, adding more water if needed to reach a thick, porridge-like consistency (thinner than you want the final dish, as it will thicken further).

Slow cook: Cook the combined haleem over very low heat for another 1-3 hours, stirring frequently to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pot. This long simmer allows the flavours to meld and the texture to become smooth and stretchy.

Garnish and serve: Serve the haleem hot in bowls. Garnish generously with the reserved fried onions, fresh cilantro, julienned ginger, green chillies, and a drizzle of ghee. Serve with lemon or lime wedges on the side and roasted chicken.