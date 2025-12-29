How to bake simple brown bread at home [iStock]

Baking brown bread at home is easier than you think! With this simple recipe, you can make a soft, delicious loaf perfect for breakfast or snacks.

Ingredients:

½ cup brown flour

1 teaspoon yeast

½ teaspoon salt

3 teaspoons cooking oil

500 ml milk

Method:

Mix the dry ingredients: In a clean bowl, combine brown flour, salt, and yeast. Mix lightly.

Add oil and milk: Stir in the cooking oil. Slowly add milk a little at a time, mixing until the dough comes together. It should be soft but not too sticky.

Knead and rest: Knead the dough gently until smooth. Cover the bowl and let it rest for about 15 minutes to make the dough lighter.

Prepare for baking: Place the rested dough in a greased baking tin.

Bake: Preheat the oven to 170°C (340°F) and bake for 25 minutes, or until the bread is firm and lightly brown on top.

Cool and serve: Remove from the oven and let the bread cool slightly. Slice evenly with a sharp knife and enjoy warm with a cup of hot tea.