How to bake simple brown bread at home

Baking brown bread at home is easier than you think! With this simple recipe, you can make a soft, delicious loaf perfect for breakfast or snacks.
Ingredients:
½ cup brown flour
1 teaspoon yeast
½ teaspoon salt
3 teaspoons cooking oil
500 ml milk
Method:
Mix the dry ingredients: In a clean bowl, combine brown flour, salt, and yeast. Mix lightly.
Add oil and milk: Stir in the cooking oil. Slowly add milk a little at a time, mixing until the dough comes together. It should be soft but not too sticky.
Knead and rest: Knead the dough gently until smooth. Cover the bowl and let it rest for about 15 minutes to make the dough lighter.
Prepare for baking: Place the rested dough in a greased baking tin.
Bake: Preheat the oven to 170°C (340°F) and bake for 25 minutes, or until the bread is firm and lightly brown on top.
Cool and serve: Remove from the oven and let the bread cool slightly. Slice evenly with a sharp knife and enjoy warm with a cup of hot tea.