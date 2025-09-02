Small daily practices that drastically reduce stress (Photo: iStock)

The 2024 Ipsos World Mental Health Day report reveals a sobering truth: across 31 countries, 62 per cent of people have experienced stress so intense that it has disrupted their daily lives.

Dr Onesmus Nchooro, an experienced doctor, sees the effects daily in the form of a steady stream of patients whose physical symptoms are closely linked to stress.

“It’s a silent epidemic, fuelled by the relentlessness of modern life,” he says. Dr Onesmus says.

Dr Jacob Anampiu, a Nairobi-based psychologist, says that stress does not respond to grand gestures but is softened by small, intentional acts. These everyday practices, rooted in the quiet wisdom of psychology, can steady a racing heart and calm a restless mind. With his guidance, we can chart a path towards resilience, one that is not built on perfection, but on presence.

Dr Anampiu explains that stress is the body’s ancient alarm system. This ‘fight or flight’ response once protected us from danger, but today it’s triggered by deadlines, financial pressure and the weight of expectations.

If left unmanaged, stress can flood the body with cortisol, fraying nerves and clouding the mind. However, there is hope in the power of small choices. “Simple actions,” he says, “can signal to the brain that all is well, gently leading it back to a place of calm.”

He emphasises the importance of pausing. “Just five minutes,” he urges. “Step away from the grind.” Taking a moment to stretch, sip some water or gaze at the sky can help to quiet the mind and ease the strain. It’s a small act of rebellion against the tyranny of constant busyness.

Then there is nature. Even spending a few minutes among trees or grass can help reduce cortisol levels. A walk through a park, the rustle of leaves or tending a plant can ground us. “Nature reminds us that we’re part of something larger,” said Dr Anampiu, “something that doesn’t demand perfection from us.”

Mindfulness, too, has a powerful effect. Dr Anampiu shares a simple breathing exercise: inhale for four counts, hold briefly after each inhale, then exhale gently. Just two minutes of focused breathing can lower the heart rate and calm the mind. “It’s about being here now,” he explains, “not being trapped in yesterday’s regrets or tomorrow’s worries.”

He insisted that movement is medicine. Not punishing workouts, but joyful movement: a brisk walk, a few stretches or dancing freely. “Fifteen minutes of movement releases endorphins, lifting the spirit and easing tension,” says Dr Anampiu.

Connection also matters. “We are wired for each other,” he says. A call to a friend, sharing laughter over tea or spending quiet time with loved ones can ease emotional distress.

He notes that gratitude is a quiet revolution. Writing down three things each day that bring joy or comfort can help to shift the focus of the mind. “It’s not about denying pain,” he says, “but learning to hold it alongside what is good.” Over time, this practice builds emotional resilience.

He warns that goals must be kind. Pursuing lofty dreams can be overwhelming. “Focus on one task today,” he advises. “Not the mountain of success.” Small victories build self-belief and reduce the sense of being overwhelmed that fuels stress.

He emphasises that rest and nourishment are non-negotiable. Getting seven to nine hours of sleep and eating a diet rich in fruit, vegetables and whole grains gives the body the strength it needs to face life’s demands. “Think of them as armour,” he says. A well-rested, well-fed body is stronger.

Endless scrolling on social media can also trigger feelings of comparison and unease. “Set limits,” he recommends. Don’t use screens before bedtime and designate phone-free hours during the day. This digital silence gives the mind space to breathe.