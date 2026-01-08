A guide to building a financial vision board for 2026 (Photo: iStock)

Though vision boarding may seem like a modern luxury practice, its roots stretch far into prehistory. In Egypt, people manifested their deep desires in cave paintings and symbols and papyrus scrolls. These were their version of vision boards.

Over time, the practice has evolved, appearing in books, workshops, and colourful magazine cuttings.

Today, vision boards are celebrated as a manifestation tool that psychology suggests can influence the subconscious mind and nudge behaviour toward the achievement of your goals.

Since money is a central resource in life, creating a financial vision board can help you meet your dreams.

A financial vision board gives clarity and direction on how you want your financial life to look.

Studies have shown that the success rate for using vision boards is notable; a 2016 TD Bank survey indicated that one in five successful entrepreneurs used vision boards to manifest their goals. By putting your financial goals in a visual board, you are likely to be focused and inspired throughout the year.

Gather a board, glue, old magazines, and scissors, and let’s make a vision board. The next step is to get into the right frame of mind.

You can do this by spending time in nature, listening to music that inspires you, soundboarding your ideas with a trusted friend, or watching programmes on financial success.

List down all your long-term and short-term financial goals for the year. Include your wildest dreams as if you were a foreteller with no limits. Make them specific.

Ideas include creating a passive income stream, saving for your children’s education, building an emergency fund, funding a hobby, investing in real estate, planning a dream vacation, or achieving financial freedom.

Writing down specific goals makes sure your vision board reflects actionable intentions.

Draft the visual representations of your goals and start perusing magazines and online images. Cut or print images that feel impactful.

For example, a piggy bank can represent your desire to save consistently, or a tropical beach could represent your goal of a vacation.

Carefully select images that fully capture your goals while avoiding clutter, which can make intentions feel confusing. Feel free to step outside of the usual vision board materials and incorporate a style that resonates with you.

You can colour, draw, and add stickers, sticky notes, or collage elements for creativity. Let your personality shine through, because the more you enjoy the process, the more connected you will feel to the board.

In addition, write your own money affirmations or print quotes and words from magazines that express the experiences you want to manifest. Examples include “I am a money magnet” or “Money flows to me easily.”

Arrange them on your board in a manner that inspires action and enthusiasm. A well-organised layout helps you quickly grasp your financial intentions whenever you glance at it.

Once your board is complete, place it in a location you will easily see. Daily viewing helps your subconscious to absorb and maintain your financial goals.

As you plan and adjust your finances, let your vision board be your guide and inspiration to help you stay focused on your financial dreams throughout the year.