Easy recipe: Soft and fluffy pancakes

Food
 By Brendah Makena | 8 hours from now  | 1 Min read
 Easy recipe: Soft and fluffy pancakes

Who says you need bread every day? With just a few simple ingredients, you can make soft, sweet pancakes that are perfect for breakfast or a cosy snack.

Here’s an easy recipe to try at home.

Ingredients

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 eggs

4 tablespoons sugar

500 ml milk

Margarine or oil for cooking

Method

Prepare the batter: Crack the eggs into a clean bowl and whisk until light and fluffy. Add the sugar and continue whisking until fully combined and smooth.

Add the flour and milk: Gradually add the flour, pouring in a little milk between each addition. Mix gently after each addition to keep the batter light.

Add the margarine: Stir in 2 tablespoons of melted margarine until well combined. Let the batter rest for about 10 minutes for extra-soft pancakes.

Cook the pancakes: Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and lightly grease it with oil. Pour some batter into the pan and cook until bubbles appear on the surface. Flip carefully and cook the other side until golden brown.

Serve: Enjoy your pancakes warm with a cup of hot tea or your favourite toppings.

