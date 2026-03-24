How do I find a man who actually wants to commit? (Photo: iStock)

Hi Chris!

When I entered my 30s, I started wanting a serious relationship, so I began trying to meet the right sort of men in the right sort of places and to act more like a potential wife. But I don’t seem to be getting anywhere! What do I have to do to find a serious man?

Potential Wife

Chris says,

Hi, Potential Wife!

Don’t give up, there really are loads of good men out there. Guys who have what it takes and want to commit.

But in today’s complicated world, it’s hard to meet a man who’s a good match for you. That’s no one’s fault; it’s just that our lives are more diverse these days. Which means that you’ll need to check out a lot of guys before you meet the one.

Life’s too short to date a lot of guys, of course. Instead, develop the habit of making small talk with every new man you meet through the world of work, through friends, at church and so on. Every one of them will enjoy a chat like that with you, and none of them will ever guess your motive!

Asking about his work and interests and so on sounds just like a normal networking conversation, but slip in “and what does your wife do?” and you’ll immediately learn whether he’s single, married, divorced or widowed. The point of these conversations is to weed out the no-hopers. That’ll be most of them! But the rest you can date with a much greater chance of success.

Doing all that only takes a few moments, and you’ll enjoy every minute!

Set up a coffee date with any guy who sees life the way you do, has similar values, a good job, is available, and whose interests aren’t too way out! And quickly dump anyone who has weird habits or strange friends, gets on badly with his family, or doesn’t make you happy all the time you’re together.

Until one day soon, you’ll suddenly realise you’re dating someone you want to marry. And he wants to marry you, too.

All the best,

Chris