×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

How do I find a man who actually wants to commit?

Relationships
 By Chris Hart | 6 hours from now  | 2 Min read
How do I find a man who actually wants to commit?
 How do I find a man who actually wants to commit? (Photo: iStock)

Hi Chris!

When I entered my 30s, I started wanting a serious relationship, so I began trying to meet the right sort of men in the right sort of places and to act more like a potential wife. But I don’t seem to be getting anywhere! What do I have to do to find a serious man?

Potential Wife 

Chris says, 

Hi, Potential Wife!

Don’t give up, there really are loads of good men out there. Guys who have what it takes and want to commit.

But in today’s complicated world, it’s hard to meet a man who’s a good match for you. That’s no one’s fault; it’s just that our lives are more diverse these days. Which means that you’ll need to check out a lot of guys before you meet the one.

Life’s too short to date a lot of guys, of course. Instead, develop the habit of making small talk with every new man you meet through the world of work, through friends, at church and so on. Every one of them will enjoy a chat like that with you, and none of them will ever guess your motive!

Asking about his work and interests and so on sounds just like a normal networking conversation, but slip in “and what does your wife do?” and you’ll immediately learn whether he’s single, married, divorced or widowed. The point of these conversations is to weed out the no-hopers. That’ll be most of them! But the rest you can date with a much greater chance of success. 

Doing all that only takes a few moments, and you’ll enjoy every minute!

Set up a coffee date with any guy who sees life the way you do, has similar values, a good job, is available, and whose interests aren’t too way out! And quickly dump anyone who has weird habits or strange friends, gets on badly with his family, or doesn’t make you happy all the time you’re together.

Until one day soon, you’ll suddenly realise you’re dating someone you want to marry. And he wants to marry you, too.

All the best,

Chris

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
How do I find a man who actually wants to commit?
How do I find a man who actually wants to commit?
Next article
The work spouse: Platonic partnership or cheating?
The work spouse: Platonic partnership or cheating?
.

Similar Articles

Soft launching love: Privacy, protection or a red flag?
By Tania Omusale Mar. 14, 2026
Soft launching love: Privacy, protection or a red flag?
OPINION: 'Marriage is not an achievement' is for those who can't keep one
By Kenyatta Otieno Mar. 13, 2026
OPINION: 'Marriage is not an achievement' is for those who can't keep one
Is love really a moral sentence to be endured?
By Purity Mwende Mar. 12, 2026
Is love really a moral sentence to be endured?
.

Latest Articles

Beaded braids are back and taking over in style
Beaded braids are back and taking over in style
Fashion And Beauty
By Tania Omusale
4h ago
Power dressing: How what you wear speaks before you do
Career Tips
By Esther Muchene
4h ago
How do I find a man who actually wants to commit?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
4h ago
Easy recipe: Pistachio milk cake
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
5h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Why does every "good guy" I date eventually feel like a red flag?
By Chris Hart Mar. 10, 2026
Why does every "good guy" I date eventually feel like a red flag?
>Is it normal to feel this lonely while married?
By Chris Hart Mar. 7, 2026
Is it normal to feel this lonely while married?
>I've waited for this ring for years, now what?
By Chris Hart Mar. 3, 2026
I've waited for this ring for years, now what?
>How do I leave a man who thinks everything is fine?
By Chris Hart Feb. 28, 2026
How do I leave a man who thinks everything is fine?

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved