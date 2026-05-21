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I want my best friend to be my boyfriend, bad idea?

Relationships
 By Chris Hart | 4 hours from now  | 2 Min read
I want my best friend to be my boyfriend, bad idea?
 I want my best friend to be my boyfriend, bad idea? (Photo: Gemini)

Hi Chris!

My best friend forever’s a guy! I’ve known him for ages, he’s really nice and always there for me when I need to talk. And now I’ve started having feelings for him! But can you really turn a best friend into a boyfriend?

BF or Boyfriend!

Chris says, 

Hi BF or Boyfriend?!

You’re not alone in having feelings for a special guy friend, but a romance with a male best friend won’t go anywhere unless there’s some genuine sexual chemistry between you. So is what you’re feeling real enough to make it all work out?

Get close and really check out his smell. If it’s irresistible, then your feelings are probably real! Especially if you also feel tempted to kiss him.

You also need to know whether he’s sexually attracted to you in return before you do anything. Fortunately, that’s not hard, because if he is, he’ll tease you, flirt a little, and sometimes seem just a little bit nervous around you. He’ll also want to be around you as much as possible, so you’ll keep bumping into him in all your usual hangouts.

But if he’s always calm and relaxed around you, with no teasing or flirting, then leave things as they are. He might agree to date if you push him hard enough, and maybe even get intimate. But you’ll never really be happy together as a couple.

Kick things off by casually mentioning that you don’t have a boyfriend right now. Don’t elaborate, just be light and a little vague. All you need to do is let him know you’re available. Smile happily whenever you see him, look him firmly in the eye, and always have a little twinkle in yours. And leave the rest to him.

Because he will respond, unless he’s some sort of wimp. And you don’t want a wuss for a boyfriend! But if he does respond, you can lie back and relax. Because friend-to-boyfriend relationships tend to be very successful, as you already know that you’re compatible and that you can trust one another in every way.

All the best,

Chris

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