How a hyper-independent child can relearn to ask for support

A child begins to believe that relying on themselves is easier since the adults around them are too busy, absent, stressed or unreliable (Photo: iStock)

A child can be unusually capable from a young age. They take charge and handle challenges on their own while never asking for help. While this may look like confidence and maturity, psychologist Faith Nyoike says that it is a sign of hyper-independence, a coping mechanism that manifests due to inconsistent caregiving, emotional neglect, and being forced to grow up too quickly.

Faith says that hyper-independence is a protective mechanism in which a child believes relying on others is unsafe since they have learned that support may not be available when they need it. This is different from self-reliance.

“The child begins to believe that relying on themselves is easier since the adults around them are too busy, absent, stressed or unreliable,” she says.

She says that healthy independence empowers children to see both their strengths and limits. A healthy, independent child knows what they can do on their own but also knows when to ask for help. Hyper-independence is different; the child keeps struggling alone even when support is available.

“Instead of seeking guidance, a child pushes through difficulties on their own while believing that asking for help is a sign of weakness or that no one will come through for them,” she describes.

Hyper-independence, she explains, can come about in children who have experienced parentification, emotional neglect, the loss of a parent or caregiver, inconsistent caregiving, or prolonged separation from caregivers.

It can also be seen in firstborns who are burdened with responsibility, middle children who feel ignored, only children, children raised by a single parent, those with siblings who have special needs, or children who spend long periods in boarding school.

Faith notes that some of the signs of hyper-independence form when a child starts interacting with the world, especially when they enter school.

“They tend to take on leadership positions such as class prefects and team leaders. They are confident, keep going even when they are struggling and rarely stop to ask for direction," she says.

She adds that such a child can come across as a know-it-all because they resist coaching or instruction, convinced they must figure everything out themselves.

Other behaviours are refusing help, hiding pain or injuries, taking on excessive responsibility, apologising frequently, striving for perfection, constantly moving from one task to the next and struggling to relax.

She observes that inconsistent caregiving is one of the main reasons that foster hyper-independence.

"When care is inconsistent, a child learns that they only have themselves. Eventually, they stop expecting help because they believe they will be disappointed," she says.

Repeated broken promises, emotional criticism, neglect or punishment for expressing needs can strengthen this belief. A child may then stop asking for comfort since vulnerability feels unsafe.

If a child experiences emotional neglect, bullying and abuse, they are prone to being hyper-independent. This shows up when nobody comforts them when they’re afraid or upset. A child will then learn to self-soothe, numb feelings and stop expressing their needs.

Children who care for younger siblings, solve family problems or provide emotional support to parents learn to prioritise everyone else's needs while ignoring their own. Faith explains that they grow up believing other people need them more than they need anyone else.

Children raised in homes affected by domestic violence, addiction or chronic instability also become highly self-sufficient as a way of creating control in an unpredictable environment.

"When life at home feels unstable, they suppress their emotions and needs because they feel they have to survive on their own," she says.

Cultural expectations can also unintentionally reinforce hyper-independence, such as encouraging boys to suppress emotions or expecting eldest daughters to shoulder huge family responsibilities.

Though a hyper-independent child can appear capable, they may be overwhelmed beneath the surface. They performed. They smile, perform well academically, take care of everyone else and rarely complain.

However, they struggle to identify and express their own emotional needs because they have learned that doing so is unsafe. This can also affect friendships, thus making it difficult to trust others or allow people into their inner world.

"They become very guarded. They help everyone else but never ask for help themselves. This brings mistrust and lack of reciprocity in friendships,” she says.

Without intervention, she notes that hyper-independence can go into adulthood, showing up as overworking, difficulty delegating, resistance to vulnerability, struggles with intimacy and reluctance to seek therapy. They become the helper and caregiver but rarely allow themselves to receive care.

Long-term emotional suppression can also increase the risk of chronic stress, burnout, anxiety, depression and stress-related physical illnesses. During major life crises, they may struggle because they have never learned to lean on others for support.

Learning to ask for help again

Faith encourages healing by challenging the beliefs that made a child hyper-independent with gentle guidance from primary caregivers and a therapist. Therapy provides children and adults with a safe space to express emotions they may have suppressed for years.

"The first step is helping them understand that needing others is not weakness. Many of them have never had someone simply listen without judgement," she says.

She explains that approaches such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) can help people identify and challenge the beliefs that fuel hyper-independence while developing healthier ways of seeking support.

Caregivers need to show up consistently, protect children and spend time with each child to help rebuild trust,” she advises. They can also promote interdependence by offering help without taking away a child's autonomy.

"Say, 'Let me help you with that.' Tell them, 'It takes courage to ask for help.' Always remember that children still need your care," she says.

She recommends parents replace criticism with curiosity, pay closer attention to their children's emotional needs, offer choices instead of commands and prioritise connection over correction.

“We need to stop normalising being superhuman. Needing help is normal. Healing means learning that you don't have to carry everything alone," she says.

She adds that unlearning hyper-independence is a slow process with no fixed timeline, but consistent support, safety and healthy relationships can help children rediscover that asking for help is not a weakness but an important part of being human.