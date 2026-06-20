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Navigating fatherhood, five must-know tips for first time dads

Parenting
 By Joan Oyiela | 4 hours from now  | 4 Min read

Father’s Day holds a unique significance for men celebrating it for the very first time, for some, it means cradling a new born in their arms.

For others, it means navigating sleepless nights, learning how to change diapers, or figuring out how to calm a baby who seems determined not to sleep. Whatever the experience, first-time fathers are embarking on one of life's most rewarding and life-changing journeys.

While social media often showcases smiling babies and picture-perfect family moments, the reality of fatherhood is far more complex. It comes with unexpected challenges, emotional highs and lows, and a steep learning curve. There is no universal manual for becoming a great father, Instead, it is a continuous process of learning, adapting, making mistakes, and growing alongside your child.

As families around the world are marking Father's Day on Sunday. Here are five important things every first-time father should know.

Perfection is not required

One of the biggest misconceptions about fatherhood is the belief that fathers must always know exactly what to do. Many first-time dads place enormous pressure on themselves to get everything right from day one.

The truth is that no parent has all the answers, babies do not need perfect fathers. They need fathers who are present, loving, attentive, and willing to learn. Some days will feel overwhelming, and mistakes are inevitable. What matters most is consistently showing up and being there for your child.

Peter, a first-time father, knows this feeling all too well. He was caught completely off guard when his partner went into labour earlier than expected.

"I thought we still had a few more weeks to prepare, everything happened so fast, but the moment I saw my baby, all the panic disappeared and turned into pure joy," he said.

Sleep deprivation is real

Perhaps nothing shocks new parents more than the lack of sleep that accompanies a new born.

MacLine, a first-time father, admits that he underestimated just how exhausting the early months would be.

"Nothing prepared me for the sleep deprivation, before our baby arrived, I thought waking up a few times at night would be manageable. But when our new born developed colic, everything changed. During the day, the baby would sleep peacefully for hours, yet once evening came, it was as if a switch had been flipped. The crying would start, and many nights we found ourselves awake until 4 a.m. trying everything we could think of to soothe our little one.

"There were moments of frustration and helplessness because no matter how much rocking, walking, singing, or feeding we did, nothing seemed to work.MacLine says lack of sleep took a toll, he would find himself exhausted at work, struggling to concentrate, and counting the hours until he could get home only to face another long night.

Support your partner and communicate

The arrival of a baby changes nearly every aspect of family life, household routines shift, finances may become tighter, and both parents are adjusting emotionally and physically.

Open communication becomes more important than ever, fathers should regularly check in with their partners, discuss expectations, share concerns, and support each other through the transition.

The weeks after childbirth can be especially demanding for mothers, new fathers can play a crucial role by helping with household chores and manage visitors.

Get involved from the beginning

Many fathers worry about bonding with their new born, particularly if the connection does not feel immediate.

Experts say this is completely normal, strong bonds are often built through everyday moments rather than dramatic milestones. Simple activities such as changing nappies, bathing the baby, attending medical appointments, reading stories, taking walks, and cuddling during feeding times help create lasting connections.

Research consistently shows that children benefit greatly from having engaged fathers who are emotionally available and actively involved in their lives. The more involved fathers are from the beginning, the stronger the relationship often becomes over time.

Take care of your own mental health

Much of the attention during the new born stage naturally focuses on mothers and babies. However, fathers also face emotional challenges that should not be ignored. Becoming a parent can be physically draining and mentally overwhelming. It changes relationships, routines, priorities, and even how individuals view themselves.

New fathers should make time for self-care, even in small ways, taking short breaks, getting some exercise, eating properly, and talking openly about challenges with trusted friends or family members can make a significant difference.

As Father's Day is celebrated around the world, first-time dads can take comfort in knowing that every experienced father was once a beginner.

In the end, fatherhood is not about being perfect it is about being present, and that is what truly makes the difference.

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