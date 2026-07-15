Why keeping a financial gratitude journal matters

Gratitude reduces financial stress and encourages people to make decisions from a place of clarity rather than fear (Photo: Gemini)

For many people, money is measured by what is missing: the bills waiting to be paid, the goals yet to be reached or the things still out of reach. But Leena Shah discovered that financial wellness can also begin with recognising what is already there.

For the past three years, Leena has routinely been keeping a financial gratitude journal, a practice that she says has changed the way she thinks about money and financial wellness.

Leena, the owner of Ascend Ledger Solutions & Consulting and a financial coach and consultant, says that it was through financial gratitude journaling that she realised she was focusing more on her financial goals and what she wanted than on appreciating what she had in the present.

She used to have anxiety around money, which prompted her to start journaling on and off until three years ago, when she made it a habit. Although she hosted a paid 21-day gratitude challenge last year, she says that keeping a financial gratitude journal has been her own personal practice for the past three years.

“I had been journaling on and off, but I wasn’t consistent. Three years ago, I decided to commit to it because I had a lot of anxiety around money,” she says.

This habit brought awareness to her that financial well-being is more than numbers and budgeting. In fact, it is gratitude journaling that instilled in her a healthier relationship with money.

With a pen, notebook and 15 minutes each day, her daily entry revolves around acknowledging what she already has, celebrating small financial wins and setting intentions for the future.

“I usually write, ‘I am so happy and grateful now that I...’ The most important thing is the willingness to notice and appreciate your financial blessings, even when they are tiny,” she says.

This simple prompt has transformed her mindset and financial habits.

“Nowadays, I have less anxiety and less fear around money. I make better spending decisions, have more clarity and confidence, and I appreciate my progress, even the small wins,” she says.

Leena notes that financial gratitude isn’t about having more money. It’s about seeing more value in what you already have.

She points out that gratitude journaling doesn’t eliminate financial challenges. Instead, she says, it changes the way people respond to them.

“I feel calmer, more confident, more composed and more balanced. In that mindset, I find more solutions than problems. Journaling has become an anchor for me. I also started noticing opportunities that I would otherwise have overlooked,” she says.

Gratitude, she explains, is an important part of financial wellness, for it reduces financial stress and encourages people to make decisions from a place of clarity and purpose rather than fear.

To start on this financial wellness habit, she recommends beginning with three simple entries: something you are grateful for that you already have, something positive from the current or previous day, and a financial intention for the future.

While she personally writes 10 gratitude statements every day, she says even three are enough to build the habit. You can then move from three entries to five and even 10 if you wish. She is also quick to note that consistency is what matters more than the number of entries.

“The roof over your head, the food on your table, your education, your ability to earn an income—these are all financial blessings,” she says.

She discourages the idea that someone has nothing to be grateful for financially. It isn’t about having more money, but it is about recognising what you already have. She notes that even someone who is financially comfortable should practise gratitude instead of comparing themselves to others.

Leena believes that one of the greatest benefits of financial journaling is that it helps people manage money intentionally rather than fearfully.

She also believes it changes the emotional relationship people have with money. When you constantly associate money with stress and resentment, she explains, that becomes your mindset.

“Instead, speak about money with gratitude. Be thankful for paying your bills because they mean you have access to services that improve your life. Be grateful for your income because it reflects the value of your work.”

Practising gratitude, she says, doesn’t guarantee financial abundance overnight, but it encourages people to notice opportunities.

“When you focus only on problems, you keep seeing problems. When you focus on solutions, you begin seeing solutions. Gratitude gives you clarity, so you respond instead of reacting,” she says.