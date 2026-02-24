×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

The invisible third party: Is your family killing your marriage?

Living
 By Esther Muchene | 5 hours from now  | 3 Min read
The invisible third party: Is your family killing your marriage?
 The invisible third party: Is your family killing your marriage? (Photo: iStock)

The role and title of being the reliable one in the family brings joy to some, forgetting that being too available to your parents and siblings can carry a hidden cost, especially if you’re married.

When you’re the self-proclaimed problem solver of the family, you will unintentionally put your spouse on the sidelines. That dynamic creates a slow-growing resentment because the emotional energy you should be putting into your marriage is directed towards managing other people’s crises.

A healthy marriage or relationship requires a protected space where the needs of the two of you come first. But when that space is constantly invaded by the demands of relatives and other outsiders, the foundation of the relationship begins to weaken.

An obvious sign that you’re putting others first is when your phone never stops ringing with family requests flowing in, or your calendar is full of activities and things you need to do or attend. At the same time, the time you spend with your partner is either rushed or cancelled altogether because you can’t make it.

If you feel guilty saying no to your mother or brother, that is another indicator that the balance has shifted.

When you’re constantly “on call,” it leaves very little room for your spouse to feel heard or valued. From a study carried out by the Gottman Institute, a healthy marriage is one where couples turn towards each other to build that oneness.

But when one spouse starts to turn towards their family instead, the other begins to feel secondary in their life. And although family may not be taking advantage of your availability out of spite, they may be doing so because of a pattern of convenience that was established even before you met your spouse. And since you always say “yes”, they don’t bother to look for other solutions.

They now depend on you as the resourceful relative who is always at the beck and call of everyone, since there are no boundaries set in place. They will continue to lean on you since there is no pushback.

When it gets to this point, you must set boundaries not out of unkindness but as a necessary step to save your marriage. Prepare to deal with some unhappy family members who may go as far as blaming your partner for “changing you” However, they need to understand you’re no longer the single, go-lucky brother or sister who could come through any time.

This involves saying no without providing a laundry list of excuses or explanations. Doing so only opens the door for them to argue and negotiate. Don’t do it.

They also need to understand that just because you’re prioritising your marriage now doesn’t mean you’re cutting them off. You’re simply putting limits on how often you help and how you do it. When you step back, it allows them to figure things out on their own while ensuring your spouse feels chosen and respected.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
The invisible third party: Is your family killing your marriage?
The invisible third party: Is your family killing your marriage?
Next article
Living on her own terms: Price women pay for ambition
Living on her own terms: Price women pay for ambition
.

Similar Articles

Black tax trap: When family obligation leads to emotional and financial burnout
By Jasmine Atieno Feb. 20, 2026
Black tax trap: When family obligation leads to emotional and financial burnout
From denial to rebrand: Ten ways Kenyans survive online scandals
By Silas Nyamweya Feb. 20, 2026
From denial to rebrand: Ten ways Kenyans survive online scandals
Can a relationship survive opposite money habits?
By Anjellah Owino Feb. 19, 2026
Can a relationship survive opposite money habits?
.

Latest Articles

Is "camera culture" killing our children's dignity?
Is "camera culture" killing our children's dignity?
Parenting
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
3h ago
The invisible third party: Is your family killing your marriage?
Living
By Esther Muchene
3h ago
Easy recipe: Swahili prawns masala
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
4h ago
Why do I always fall in love with men who break my heart?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
4h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Backbone of the family: Celebrating modern stay-at-home mothers
By Jael Wakesho Feb. 18, 2026
Backbone of the family: Celebrating modern stay-at-home mothers
>Is your partner speaking your love language?
By Joan Oyiela Feb. 17, 2026
Is your partner speaking your love language?
>Learn to speak up without being pushy
By Esther Muchene Feb. 17, 2026
Learn to speak up without being pushy
>When did Valentine's Day become a spending contest?
By Chris Hart Feb. 14, 2026
When did Valentine's Day become a spending contest?

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved