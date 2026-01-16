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How digestive health shapes your mood and mental clarity

Healthy Eating
By Joan Oyiela | 9 hours from now  | 3 Min read
How digestive health shapes your mood and mental clarity
 How digestive health shapes your mood and mental clarity (Photo: iStock)

For many people, gut health only comes to mind when there is discomfort, bloating after a meal, irregular digestion, or persistent stomach pain. But beneath these familiar symptoms lies a far more complex and powerful system that influences nearly every aspect of the body, including hormones.

Scientists and health experts are increasingly highlighting the link between the gut and the endocrine system. Dr Kepha Nyanumba, a consultant nutritionist at Crystal Limited, says the gut is more than a digestive organ; it is a key hub for overall health.

Often called the body’s “second brain,” the gut contains trillions of microbes that influence metabolism, immunity, and hormone balance. When this system is healthy, it supports digestion and internal stability, but when disrupted (dysbiosis), it can affect the entire body.

One of the most fascinating roles of the gut microbiota is its involvement in hormone production.

Dr Nyanumba says that certain gut bacteria help produce neurotransmitters such as serotonin, a hormone that affects mood, sleep and appetite.

“A large proportion of serotonin is produced in the gut,” he says. “This highlights the strong connection between digestive health and emotional well-being.”

This explains why poor gut health is often linked to fatigue, anxiety, mood swings and disrupted sleep patterns. What happens in the gut does not stay in the gut it directly affects how people feel mentally and physically.

Beyond mood regulation, the gut also plays a key role in processing hormones, particularly estrogen.

A specific group of bacteria known as the estrobolome is responsible for regulating estrogen levels by helping the body metabolise and eliminate excess amounts. “When the gut is healthy, estrogen is properly broken down and removed from the body,” Dr Nyanumba explains. “But when gut health is compromised, estrogen may be reabsorbed into the bloodstream instead of being eliminated.”

This imbalance can contribute to a range of hormonal conditions, including premenstrual syndrome (PMS), polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and estrogen dominance. For many women, these conditions manifest as irregular cycles, weight fluctuations, acne and persistent fatigue.

Another critical factor is the integrity of the gut lining; the gut barrier acts as a protective shield, ensuring that harmful substances do not enter the bloodstream. However, when this barrier becomes weakened, a condition commonly referred to as “leaky gut”, toxins and partially digested food particles can pass through.

“This can trigger chronic inflammation in the body,” says Dr Nyanumba. “Chronic inflammation is closely linked to insulin resistance and metabolic disorders.”

Insulin, a hormone responsible for regulating blood sugar levels, plays a vital role in overall hormonal balance.

When its function is disrupted, it can lead to issues such as weight gain, energy crashes and an increased risk of conditions like diabetes.

Dr Nyanumba emphasises that maintaining a healthy gut is essential not only for digestion but for hormonal stability as well. A well-functioning digestive system supports the production, regulation and elimination of hormones, creating a balanced internal environment.

Simple lifestyle choices can strongly support gut health, including a fibre-rich diet with fruits, vegetables, and fermented foods to nourish beneficial bacteria. Staying hydrated, managing stress, and getting enough sleep are also key to maintaining a healthy gut environment.

“Gut health is the foundation of overall well-being,” he says. “When you take care of your gut, you are also taking care of your hormones, your immune system and your mental health.”

A healthy gut is supported by a diverse, fibre-rich diet including fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains, along with fermented foods like yoghurt. Staying hydrated, sleeping well, managing stress, and limiting processed, high-sugar foods also help maintain a balanced microbiome and support hormonal health.

Adequate intake of key micronutrients through a nutrient-dense diet helps the body restore and maintain proper hormonal function.

A well-functioning digestive system supports the production, regulation, and elimination of hormones. By prioritising gut-friendly nutrition and lifestyle practices, individuals can take a proactive approach to improving both digestive and hormonal health, ultimately enhancing overall well-being.

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