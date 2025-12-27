Stop counting calories, smarter eating habits matter more for weight loss

Other studies suggest that shortening the daily eating window can lead to lower overall calorie intake (Photo: Gemini)

There is a long‑held belief that maintaining a healthy weight is mainly a matter of counting calories consumed versus calories burned. While the “energy in, energy out” model appears logical, human biology is far more complex. Weight regulation is influenced not only by how many calories we eat, but also by the type of food, the timing of meals, the speed at which we eat, and how our bodies process food internally.

Food quality remains important. Diets rich in fresh vegetables are clearly healthier than those dominated by highly processed foods, such as cheeseburgers. However, food quality alone does not explain weight gain or loss. When we eat plays a significant role. Research shows that overweight and obese women who consumed most of their daily calories at breakfast lost more weight than those who ate the same number of calories later in the day.

Other studies suggest that shortening the daily eating window can lead to lower overall calorie intake. Digestion and metabolism are closely tied to circadian rhythms. Hormones that regulate appetite take time to respond after eating, which can make people feel unsatisfied initially and lead to overeating.

People who eat lunch earlier tend to lose weight more easily than those who eat later. Late‑night snacking, particularly after 9 pm, has been linked to higher blood sugar and increased levels of “bad” cholesterol, raising the risk of obesity and cardiovascular disease.

How fast we eat is another critical factor. People who eat quickly tend to consume more calories before feeling full. Slower eating improves satiety, helps regulate blood sugar levels, and can reduce later food intake.

Studies show that individuals who eat more slowly not only feel fuller for longer but also remember their meals better, with brain activity indicating stronger signals of fullness and reward. The structure and texture of food also influence how many calories are absorbed.

Chewing food thoroughly changes how nutrients are released and absorbed. Altering food structure affects where and how quickly metabolism occurs, further complicating the simple calorie‑counting model.

There are also individual differences in metabolism. Research shows that people can have very different blood sugar responses to the same foods, possibly due to differences in gut microbiota.

Since each person’s gut microbes vary in type and balance, they metabolise food differently, helping explain why some people find it easier to maintain a healthy weight than others. Rather than count calories, eat a diverse diet rich in fibre, fruits, and vegetables while limiting sugar, salt, and fat for better health.

Dr Murage is a Consultant Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist.