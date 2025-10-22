×
Your body knows how to detox and here's how to help it naturally

Healthy Eating
By Dr Alfred Murage | 11 hours from now  | 2 Min read
 Your body knows how to detox and here’s how to help it naturally (Photo: iStock)

Detoxification is the natural process by which your body eliminates toxins and waste products. While the word “detox” often brings to mind special diets or cleanses, your body’s organs, especially the liver, kidneys, skin and lungs, are constantly working to keep you healthy. The best way to support these natural systems is through simple, healthy habits.

Stay hydrated. Water plays a critical role in flushing out toxins through urine, sweat and breathing. Aim to drink enough water each day to remain well hydrated. The amount of water you need depends on individual factors, such as physical activity and prevailing climate conditions. Listening to your body’s natural thirst signals is a good guide. Teas, coffee and water-rich foods, such as cucumbers and watermelon, also contribute to hydration.

Eat a balanced, nutrient-rich diet. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats provide the nutrients your body needs for detoxification. Fibre, found in foods such as beans, oats and leafy greens, supports digestion and helps remove waste from the body. Cruciferous vegetables, including broccoli, Brussels sprouts and kale, contain compounds that support liver function, the body’s main detoxification organ.

A well-balanced, mostly plant-based diet also promotes a healthy gut. Include probiotic-rich foods, such as yoghurt, kefir and fermented vegetables, prebiotics like garlic, onions and bananas and antioxidant-rich foods, such as turmeric, nuts and berries. This variety nourishes beneficial gut bacteria, enhancing the natural and efficient elimination of toxins.

Avoid toxins. Alcohol, tobacco and illicit drugs rank highly as toxins. Others are linked to modern lifestyles, including microplastics, air pollution and pesticides. Be proactive in avoiding what you can and limit exposure to what you cannot eliminate. This provides added protection and reduces the risk of toxin-related diseases.

Physical activity enhances circulation, stimulates sweating and boosts metabolism, all of which support toxin removal. While guidelines exist for weekly exercise targets, any physical activity counts. Incorporating mindfulness and deep breathing helps reduce stress, improve emotional wellbeing and support natural detoxification.

Sleep well. Quality sleep allows the brain and body to repair and clear waste. Adults should aim for seven to nine hours of restful sleep each night. Maintain a regular sleep schedule and a calming bedtime routine.

Your body is well equipped to detoxify itself, but it needs the right support. You do not need expensive detox weekends or quick-fix cleanses. Consistent, healthy daily habits are far more effective, and kinder to both your body and your wallet.

Dr Alfred Murage is a Consultant Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist

