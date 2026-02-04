×
Reclaim your body and own your pleasure with confidence

Between The Sheets
 By Anjellah Owino | 4 days ago  | 2 Min read
Reclaim your body and own your pleasure with confidence
 Reclaim your body and own your pleasure with confidence (Photo: iStock)

In many cultures, conversations around sex have historically focused more on men’s pleasure than women’s. Sex educator and author of Kunyaza: The Secret to Female Pleasure, Habeeb Akande, discloses that shame, guilt, trauma, misinformation and beliefs that centre on men’s pleasure are causes of this.

Habeeb explains that cultural and religious beliefs can make women feel uncomfortable about expressing their desires. He adds that patriarchal structures and misogynistic interpretations of religion exacerbate this. Historical silencing through female genital mutilation (FGM), forced marriages, a lack of consent and coercive control continues to affect women’s sexual autonomy and confidence. Consequently, when a woman initiates intimacy, she is often seen as unworthy of respect.

“It is seen through the Madonna-whore complex, where people see a woman as either a saint and untouched or lustful and unworthy of respect,” he says.

He adds, “This is why some men are conflicted; they want a woman who is sexy, but if it exceeds their idea of it, it leads to shame. They don’t grasp that a woman can be sensual and erotic at one point and modest in another.”

Societal expectations, including the Madonna–whore complex and the idea that a woman should be submissive, inhibit her ability to ask for what she wants.

For a woman to take ownership of her pleasure, it is important to start eliminating limiting beliefs and to believe that she deserves it. This will also strengthen her self-worth, enabling her to assert herself and rid herself of shame, anxiety, judgment, and intrusive thoughts around intimacy. She can prioritise her own satisfaction by tuning in to her body and mind during intimacy, rather than spectating.

He discourages women from blaming themselves if they do not climax or if they have a low libido, pointing out that, whereas men's desires are spontaneous, women's are responsive.

Furthermore, Habeeb expresses that men must create a safe space of empathy and understanding because women need to feel safe in their presence to fully experience pleasure. This will make her feel free to share her desires, which are just as important as his.

He suggests that, just as a man enjoys providing without expecting anything in return, he can take the same approach to intimacy.

Reclaim your body and own your pleasure with confidence
Reclaim your body and own your pleasure with confidence
