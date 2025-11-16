×
Do soul mates really exist?

Relationships
 By Chris Hart | 7 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Hi Chris,

Is their really such a thing as a ‘soul mate’? Someone out there who’s just right for me?

Soul-Mate

Hi Soul-Mate

The divorce stats suggest not, but there is someone out there who’s just right for you. And when you find them, you’ll just know it and will suddenly realise why things never worked out before.

You probably won’t know you’re with ‘The One’ until you’ve been together a while. But you will start to notice a few things early on.

Like you’ll make each other laugh. Finding a sense of humour that matches yours is hard, but your soul-mate will know how to reach you when it matters the most. Making you laugh even when you’re really miserable.

You won’t nag each other or keep score. Soul-mates quickly realise that some things are not worth the hassle. When you know you’ll be spending your life with someone, you soon learn to let a lot of the little stuff go. And you’re good at making each other happy, for the best reason there is. Because you want to. Not because there’s some sort of competition going on.

You’ll listen to each other, and can share your thoughts honestly, without criticising. You resolve arguments without tearing each other apart. Staying focused, and learning to forgive and apologise. Your soul mate also won’t use your apologies as an opportunity to make you feel bad.

Your soul mate will know you better than you know yourself. He’ll know your clothes sizes, your favourite foods, what you’re worrying about. And will give you insights into yourself that you could never have found out on your own.

Soul mates start to develop a joint game plan very early. And each day, in some small way, you’re constantly working towards your goals together.

And you’ll have a deep sexual chemistry. You’ll touch and kiss each other confidently. You’re tender, and adventurous, and set aside enough time for intimacy, no matter how difficult life becomes. And because you know how to please each other, and how to meet all your physical needs, you’ll never part.

All the best,

Chris

