New study: Red meat is not that bad after all (Photo: Recraft)

For years, doctors, nutritionists, and health experts around the world have urged people to cut back on red meat, warning of its potentially harmful effects on human health.

Red meat, including beef, pork, bacon, lamb, and goat, has long been linked to conditions, such as gout, arthritis, obesity and diabetes, among other conditions.

Interestingly, pork, often mistakenly believed to be white meat, is actually classified as red due to its myoglobin content, the same compound that gives red meat its colour and has raised health concerns.

However, a new study has stirred debate, challenging longstanding beliefs about red meat’s dangers.

Published in the ScienceDay Journal, the research reanalysed data from previous studies that warned against red meat consumption.

The researchers concluded that the risks had been overstated – and, in many cases, were based on weak evidence.

Professor Joseph Haart, of the University of California School of Medical Studies, led the research team. He claims that the association between red meat and major health issues is “too minimal to cause alarm.”

“One of the reviews analysed over 400 studies involving more than 12 million participants. The supposed link between red meat intake and death from cancer or heart disease was found to be extremely subtle,” said Professor Haart.

He referenced another study focusing on the relationship between red meat and cardiometabolic health, which also found only a weak link.

Meanwhile, another well-regarded review published in the Annals of Internal Medicine concluded there was no significant evidence connecting red and processed meat to cardiovascular diseases, cancer, or gout.

“There’s no substantial danger in eating red meat. Don’t quit red meat,” Haart stated.

Local experts sound the alarm

Despite the study’s findings, local health experts in Kenya remain cautious.

Joy Adhiambo, a chief nutritionist and manager at Hawi Lounge and Grill, agrees that health risks from red meat may be small and often develop over extended periods.

“Dietary patterns vary, and long-term consumption of any food, including red meat, can pose risks. But it’s not accurate to claim that all the previous research was wrong,” she said.

Adhiambo admits that while red and processed meats have been associated with colorectal cancer, heart disease, obesity, and diabetes, the connection may not be as absolute as once believed.

However, that doesn’t mean there’s no risk at all.

Dr Steve Waluande, a molecular biologist and pharmacist, warns against the overconsumption of red and processed meats.

“These meats are classified as carcinogenic, meaning they contain cancer-causing compounds,” he cautioned.

“High intake of beef, pork, bacon, lamb, and goat meat has been linked to a range of health problems, including cancer, heart disease, obesity, gout, diabetes, and early death.”

What should you eat instead?

Dr Waluande and other scientists recommend limiting red and processed meats and adopting a more plant-based, balanced diet instead.

“Whole grains, legumes, and vegetables are far healthier in the long term,” he said.

“If you want protein from meat, opt for white meat, such as skinless poultry, fish, or eggs. These foods are known to lower disease risk and reduce the chance of premature death in both men and women,” he added.

He added, “A person who consumes red and processed meat daily may have a 20 per cent higher risk of dying prematurely compared to someone who eats chicken instead.”

So who should we believe?

The clash between Professor Haart’s findings and the warnings of local experts leaves the public caught in the middle.

While one side argues the risk is overstated, the other insists on moderation, if not outright avoidance.

Adhiambo believes the issue isn’t necessarily misinformation, but interpretation.

“When reputable scientists conduct thorough research, it’s difficult to dismiss their findings. But people rarely change their beliefs, especially when faced with information that contradicts what they’ve always known,” she explains.