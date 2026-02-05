Happy February! Where are your resolutions?

January is over, where are your resolutions? (Photo: iStock)

The 60 days in January are no longer funny when you realise that we have transitioned to February and you are nowhere near accomplishing your goals, let alone following through. The initial surge of collective optimism that defines the new start often begins to dissipate, leaving many of us to face the tough reality of unmet resolutions.

As February kicks off, it marks a significant psychological shift where the enthusiasm of a new year meets the resistance of established habits and daily stressors.

For those who find themselves struggling to maintain their newly set goals, the transition out of January frequently triggers a feeling of profound personal inadequacy. This internal pressure is not just a byproduct of a missed habit but a complex emotional response to the gap between your idealised self and your current reality.

The psychological effect of that perceived failure is then exacerbated by the societal narrative that January is the only window for transformation. What many fail to understand year in, year out is that setting overly ambitious or poorly defined goals is a primary contributor to this early-year burnout.

When you fail to meet these truly wonderful goals within the first 30 days, there is a likelihood you will fall victim to all-or-nothing thinking. This twisted notion makes you feel that if a resolution is not executed perfectly, then it is a total failure.

That dangerous mindset diminishes self-efficacy and, if not checked early, can lead to a cycle of shame that prevents any further attempts at progress, effectively paralysing you for the remainder of the year.

To remedy this psychological burden, it is necessary to put aside the strict January deadline and shift your focus toward incremental growth instead.

Do not throw in the towel just yet, but collect what you’re struggling with as information rather than as a reflection of your character. Just because a resolution has lapsed, that is not a reason to abandon a goal but turn it into an opportunity to recalibrate.

If a goal proved unattainable in January for whatever reason, the problem likely lies in the structure of the goal rather than in your willpower. So, start again by setting smaller, more manageable milestones that will help you rebuild the confidence you lost during the initial weeks of the year. Re-establishing your intentions again in February or other subsequent months is not a sign of failure but a healthy exercise of psychological flexibility.

At the end of the day, the objective here is about fostering long-term results rather than sticking to a rigid timeline that does not accommodate the challenges and complexities life comes with.