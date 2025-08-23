Ozempic faces Sh258 billion lawsuit amid weight-loss craze (Photo: iStock)

Ozempic, once hailed as a groundbreaking treatment for type 2 diabetes, has now become the focus of global attention for an entirely different reason: its role in the weight-loss craze sweeping social media.

Celebrities and influencers have fuelled its popularity as the latest quick-fix for shedding pounds, sparking viral before-and-after transformations across platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

What started as a medical solution to diabetes has exploded into a worldwide weight-loss trend, with demand skyrocketing as users increasingly turn to it for slim-down shortcuts. But this newfound fame has come at a price. Now, the drug’s manufacturer, Novo Nordisk, is facing over $2 billion (approximately Sh258 billion) in lawsuits in the United States alone, with patients alleging serious side effects, including stomach paralysis, severe vomiting and vision loss.

More than 1,200 lawsuits have already been consolidated into a multidistrict case in Pennsylvania.

Novo Nordisk denies any wrongdoing, standing by the drug’s safety when used as prescribed for diabetes management. However, critics argue that the drug’s off-label use for weight loss has far outpaced its original intent, with risks not fully disclosed to users.

As medical experts weigh in on the short- and long-term consequences of using Ozempic for weight loss, concerns over its safety continue to mount, particularly as influencers promote it without fully disclosing the risks.

While not everyone experiences severe complications, doctors warn that short-term weight loss may come at a long-term cost.

Medical experts advise users to schedule regular health checks, monitor any changes in vision or digestion and consider lifestyle-based weight management as safer alternatives.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) CEO Fred Siyoi warned against the off-label use of semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic, for cosmetic weight loss. “Semaglutide is a Prescription-Only Medicine, and its unsupervised or off-label use may result in serious health outcomes,” he said.

The PPB highlighted risks such as low blood sugar, eye problems, acid reflux, and even intestinal obstruction. Although the benefits outweigh the risks when used for diabetes, the board noted that “serious safety concerns continue to be raised.”

The regulator urged Kenyans to avoid misusing the drug and to report any suspected side effects.