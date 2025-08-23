×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Ozempic faces Sh258 billion lawsuit amid weight-loss craze

Health
 By Boniface Mithika | 1 week ago  | 2 Min read
Ozempic faces Sh258 billion lawsuit amid weight-loss craze
 Ozempic faces Sh258 billion lawsuit amid weight-loss craze (Photo: iStock)

Ozempic, once hailed as a groundbreaking treatment for type 2 diabetes, has now become the focus of global attention for an entirely different reason: its role in the weight-loss craze sweeping social media.

Celebrities and influencers have fuelled its popularity as the latest quick-fix for shedding pounds, sparking viral before-and-after transformations across platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

What started as a medical solution to diabetes has exploded into a worldwide weight-loss trend, with demand skyrocketing as users increasingly turn to it for slim-down shortcuts. But this newfound fame has come at a price. Now, the drug’s manufacturer, Novo Nordisk, is facing over $2 billion (approximately Sh258 billion) in lawsuits in the United States alone, with patients alleging serious side effects, including stomach paralysis, severe vomiting and vision loss.

More than 1,200 lawsuits have already been consolidated into a multidistrict case in Pennsylvania.

Novo Nordisk denies any wrongdoing, standing by the drug’s safety when used as prescribed for diabetes management. However, critics argue that the drug’s off-label use for weight loss has far outpaced its original intent, with risks not fully disclosed to users.

As medical experts weigh in on the short- and long-term consequences of using Ozempic for weight loss, concerns over its safety continue to mount, particularly as influencers promote it without fully disclosing the risks.

While not everyone experiences severe complications, doctors warn that short-term weight loss may come at a long-term cost.

Medical experts advise users to schedule regular health checks, monitor any changes in vision or digestion and consider lifestyle-based weight management as safer alternatives.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) CEO Fred Siyoi warned against the off-label use of semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic, for cosmetic weight loss. “Semaglutide is a Prescription-Only Medicine, and its unsupervised or off-label use may result in serious health outcomes,” he said.

The PPB highlighted risks such as low blood sugar, eye problems, acid reflux, and even intestinal obstruction. Although the benefits outweigh the risks when used for diabetes, the board noted that “serious safety concerns continue to be raised.”

The regulator urged Kenyans to avoid misusing the drug and to report any suspected side effects.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Surprising ways stress unsettles your gut health
Surprising ways stress unsettles your gut health
Next article
Why your knees hurt and how to keep them strong
Why your knees hurt and how to keep them strong
.

Similar Articles

Ozempic faces Sh258 billion lawsuit amid weight-loss craze
By Boniface Mithika Aug. 23, 2025
Ozempic faces Sh258 billion lawsuit amid weight-loss craze
What's your body telling you in the morning? 7 signs you shouldn't ignore
By Ryan Kerubo Aug. 20, 2025
What's your body telling you in the morning? 7 signs you shouldn't ignore
Understanding your cycle can improve work and wellness
By Timo Muthuri Aug. 19, 2025
Understanding your cycle can improve work and wellness
.

Latest Articles

Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Living
By Noel Nabiswa
9h ago
Surprising ways stress unsettles your gut health
Health
By Ryan Kerubo
10h ago
Learning disorders: Understanding the hidden struggles
Living
By Mugambi Mbaabu
Sep. 3, 2025
How do I say "no" to sex without hurting my husband's feelings?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
Sep. 3, 2025
.

Recommended Articles

>Perimenopause a phase many endure in silence
By Ryan Kerubo Aug. 16, 2025
Perimenopause a phase many endure in silence
>How to lower your medical bills without sacrificing care
By Dr Alfred Murage Aug. 15, 2025
How to lower your medical bills without sacrificing care
>More than just temperature: What fever means for your child's well-being
By Ryan Kerubo Aug. 14, 2025
More than just temperature: What fever means for your child's well-being
>World Breastfeeding Week: A baby's first superpower
By Timo Muthuri Aug. 9, 2025
World Breastfeeding Week: A baby's first superpower
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved