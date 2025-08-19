Understanding your cycle can improve work and wellness (Photo: iStock)

For many women, managing work, wellness and personal life can feel like an uphill battle, especially when fatigue, mood swings and brain fog take over. The expectation to power through these challenges day after day, as though every moment of the month is the same, can be overwhelming.

However, biology tells a different story, one in which hormones guide through distinct phases, each with its own strengths.

By tuning in to these natural shifts, women can align their daily lives with their cycles, allowing productivity to flow more naturally, workouts to match energy levels and self-care to become a more intuitive practice rather than another task on the to-do list.

Dr Lillian Kamau, a women’s health coach, refers to this practice as “listening to the body’s built-in calendar.” She explains that a woman’s menstrual cycle is not just about reproduction; it’s a monthly rhythm that shapes energy, focus and emotional well-being.

“Society often expects women to perform at the same level every day,” she says. “But when you understand your hormonal shifts, you stop seeing these fluctuations as weaknesses and start using them to live more intentionally.”

The menstrual cycle, which typically spans around 28 days (though it can vary), unfolds in four phases: menstrual, follicular, ovulatory and luteal. Each phase brings distinct hormonal changes that affect how a woman feels.

During the menstrual phase, marked by bleeding, energy tends to dip and the body craves rest. The follicular phase, as the body prepares for ovulation, brings a boost in energy and mental clarity.

Ovulation marks a peak of confidence and sociability, while the luteal phase often brings fatigue and heightened sensitivity due to rising progesterone levels. By aligning tasks and self-care with these phases, women can work with their biology, not against it.

Naomi, a teacher based in Nairobi, spent years frustrated by what she thought was inconsistency. Some weeks, she’d wake up early, run long distances and breeze through her shifts. Other weeks, even simple tasks felt exhausting, leaving her drained and guilty.

“I thought I was just unreliable,” she recalls. But after learning about her menstrual cycle and tracking her energy patterns, Naomi realised her fluctuations weren’t random; they were tied to her hormonal rhythm.

“Learning about my cycle changed how I see myself,” she says. “I stopped feeling ashamed of my ‘off’ days and began planning around them.”

Dr Kamau emphasises that these natural shifts aren’t problems to fix; they are signals to respect. During the menstrual phase, when estrogen and progesterone are low, the body often craves rest, lighter tasks and nourishing foods, like warm soups or iron-rich meals.

The follicular phase, with rising estrogen, is ideal for tackling complex projects, brainstorming, or engaging in high-energy workouts.

Ovulation brings a surge of confidence, making it the perfect time for socialising or leading meetings. The luteal phase, however, may call for slower-paced tasks, reflection and gentler movement, like walking.

“Each phase has unique strengths,” Dr Kamau explains. “When you align your life with them, you amplify what your body is naturally primed to do.”

Cycle syncing, as this approach is known, doesn’t require a complete life overhaul. Start by tracking your cycle for a few months using a journal or app to identify patterns in energy, mood and focus.

Then, experiment with small adjustments: schedule demanding tasks during high-energy phases like the follicular or ovulatory weeks and keep your calendar lighter during the menstrual or late luteal phases.

Swap intense workouts for gentler options, like stretching, when energy dips. Simple dietary tweaks, such as incorporating complex carbs in the luteal phase or iron-rich foods during menstruation, can also support your body’s needs.

Dr Kamau also acknowledges that cycles can be irregular and that life doesn’t always align with hormonal rhythms. “This isn’t about perfection,” she says. “It’s about awareness. Even small choices based on your cycle can make a big difference.”