Easy recipe: Pistachio milk cake (Photo: Gemini)

What you will need:

250g sugar

3 eggs

250g self-raising flour

2 tablespoons vegetable oil or melted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Beat the eggs and sugar in a mixer until becomes fluffy. Fold in the self-raising flour, oil and vanilla extract. Once everything is combined, quickly pour into a baking tray and bake at 180°C for 40 to 45 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Portion your cake into six cubes or blocks and set aside.

For the topping

250ml whipped cream

1 heaped tablespoon pistachio paste

100g pistachios chopped

Combine the whipped cream and pistachio paste to make pistachio whipped cream. Add 2 heaped tablespoons of the pistachio whipped cream into 500ml of milk in a bottle, shake well and pour the mixture onto the cake. Let it soak in for about 15 minutes. Spread the pistachio whipped cream over the cake. Decorate with some pistachio sauce and finish off with chopped pistachios on the sides. Chill and serve cold or at room temperature.

Enjoy.