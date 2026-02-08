×
Easy recipe: Mango and passion cheesecake

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 20 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Easy recipe: Mango and passion cheesecake 
 Easy recipe: Mango and  passion cheesecake (Photo: Gemini)
What you will need:

100g digestive biscuits 

40g butter 

250g cream cheese 

450ml fresh cream 

100g white sugar 

1 teaspoon gelatin (diluted in 3 tablespoons hot water)

2 tablespoons passion pulp 

1 mango puree (peeled and blended to a thick paste)

Some extra whipped cream for garnish

What to do:

Line the base of an 18cm round tin with a loose-bottomed greaseproof paper. Melt the butter. Crush the digestive biscuits. Mix the crushed biscuits with the melted butter.

Transfer the mixture to the prepared tin and use the back of a spoon to press it down evenly. Put the tin in the fridge to chill while you make the topping.

Whip the fresh cream until it forms soft peaks. Add the cream cheese, sugar and one tablespoon of passion fruit pulp. Whisk together until combined and thick, then add the melted gelatine and mix well. Remove the tin from the fridge and pour in the mixture. Add it a little at a time, pushing the mixture down with the back of a spoon so that there are no gaps.

Once you have added all of the mixture, smooth the top with a palette knife. Put the cheesecake in the fridge for at least two hours to set fully. Remove it from the fridge, pour the mango purée mixed with passion fruit pulp on top, and return it to the fridge for another hour.

When you’re ready to serve, carefully remove the cheesecake from the tin. You may find the edges become a little smudged in the process. If so, simply run a small palette knife around the edge of the cheesecake to smooth it out again. Garnish with some whipped cream. Enjoy!

