×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Why do I always fall in love with men who break my heart?

Relationships
 By Chris Hart | 6 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Why do I always fall for men who break my heart?
 Why do I always fall for men who break my heart? (Photo: iStock)

Hi Chris,

I seem to have developed quite a gift for attracting men who sooner or later let me down badly. Why’s that happening? Am I just incredibly unlucky, or is there something I’m doing wrong?

Bad Guys

Chris says 

Hi Bad Guys!

Quite a lot of people have your experience, both men and women. Everyone they date turns out to be weird, usually in fairly similar ways. Angry, for example, or insecure, or neglectful.

This happens because we all have a sort of subconscious ‘template’ of what we find attractive in the opposite sex. These form as we grow up, and especially during our first dating experiences. It doesn’t only include their appearance, but also covers their attitudes, interests, and so on. We unknowingly tend to flirt with people who match our template, and so they’re drawn to us.

Mostly, that’s not a bad thing, as it steers people towards us who match our preferences. But sometimes, quite unintentionally, our template includes markers that come along with unpleasant side effects. If you find a high degree of assertiveness attractive, or a very masculine appearance, then you run an increased risk of dating someone who’s cruel.

That’s not to imply that you’re in some way responsible for your behaviour. Your template’s deeply subconscious, so you aren’t actually aware of what’s going on. But once you know all about it, and how it’s causing you to end up dating the same sort of men over and over again, you can consciously choose to avoid such bad guys.

Start by thinking about what you normally find attractive in a man. And then deliberately go for dates who don’t fit that pattern. Make a point of seeing the good side of men you wouldn’t normally find attractive. Someone shy, for example, instead of confident, or guys who look different, have different attitudes, work in a different profession or have different interests.  

And because these men no longer fit your usual template, they’re not likely to come along with the difficult issues that have spoiled your relationships in the past.

All the best,

Chris

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Why do I always fall in love with men who break my heart?
Why do I always fall in love with men who break my heart?
Next article
Will this baby bring us together or push him away?
Will this baby bring us together or push him away?
.

Similar Articles

What happens when she makes the first move?
By Anjellah Owino Feb. 14, 2026
What happens when she makes the first move?
He's perfect except for his ex! Should I walk away?
By Chris Hart Feb. 11, 2026
He's perfect except for his ex! Should I walk away?
Is that argument worth it? Power of the 5-5-5 rule in relationships
By Tania Omusale Feb. 7, 2026
Is that argument worth it? Power of the 5-5-5 rule in relationships
.

Latest Articles

Is "camera culture" killing our children's dignity?
Is "camera culture" killing our children's dignity?
Parenting
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
3h ago
The invisible third party: Is your family killing your marriage?
Living
By Esther Muchene
3h ago
Easy recipe: Swahili prawns masala
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
4h ago
Why do I always fall in love with men who break my heart?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
4h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Sex in marriage: Why age old treasure is slowly dying away
By Kenyatta Otieno Feb. 5, 2026
Sex in marriage: Why age old treasure is slowly dying away
>Help! My husband is still a mama's boy, is there hope for our marriage?
By Chris Hart Feb. 4, 2026
Help! My husband is still a mama's boy, is there hope for our marriage?
>Is it normal to mourn a person who wasn't right for you?
By Chris Hart Feb. 3, 2026
Is it normal to mourn a person who wasn't right for you?
>Secret to sexual magnetism has nothing to do with your face
By Anjellah Owino Jan. 28, 2026
Secret to sexual magnetism has nothing to do with your face

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved