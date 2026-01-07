Everyone wants success, so why do so few actually get it? (Photo: iStock)

I’m just starting college, and I find myself wondering which of us will succeed in life. What is it that separates the winners from the losers?

Winners

You can spot the winners because they have the right attitudes. And those are all about effort because the only sure way to succeed is to work harder than everyone else.

Most of us don’t do that. So, for example, instead of studying, you’ll be tempted to spend your time on low-benefit activities. The challenge is to reallocate your time to reflect your goals and values.

And that’s difficult because they conflict. For example, working on your studies will get in the way of your social life. So what matters most to you? Is it more important to you to spend time with your friends or to do the things that will ensure that you become successful? Most people find those impossible choices. The challenge is to decide what truly matters to you, and then to balance these priorities so that you succeed.

Because life’s short, and it’s important to use your time wisely. So think hard about what you want to achieve, and be sure your goals reflect your values.

Stand on your own two feet as early as you can, because independence will also build your confidence. Like find paying work all through college, however low status! Paid work does wonders for your CV, saying that you know how to get up in the morning, fit in with a team, and so on. Avoid getting in with the wrong crowd. You become like the people you mix with, so surround yourself with good people. Not hustlers or losers.

For most people, their ‘career’ is just chasing after higher salaries. Successful people don’t do that. They think of each job as a project that can improve their reputation while networking to find their next position!

So set yourself tough goals that match your values. Then you’ll succeed. Because winning is really all about becoming the person it takes to get you there.

