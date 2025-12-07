Easy recipe: Black pepper beef and mofa bread (Photo: iStock)

Mofa bread is very popular on the East African Coast. My grandma used to make it with a mixture of maize and millet flour, onions, and sometimes fennel seeds. It is usually made into pancake-sized pieces, but today I decided to make my own extra-large baked mofa using atta flour and some garlic, which paired well with the meat.

Mkate wa mofa is also known as muufo in Somali.

Here is the recipe:

Mkate wa mofa:

3 cups of atta flour, Mark 1

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1 sachet of yeast

1.5 cups of water (adjust as needed)

3 tablespoons of olive oil

Method:

Mix the ingredients in a bowl until the mixture is sticky and well combined. Cover and leave to prove for about 4 hours (this allows it to ferment). Flatten the mixture on a greased and lined baking tray with parchment paper. Add a little olive oil to your hands and continue flattening the dough. Place some whole garlic cloves on top and bake in an oven at 180°C for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave the bread to rest.

Now, let’s make the black pepper meat:

1kg beef steak, cut into cubes

500g onions, sliced

3 tablespoons of vegetable oil

2 tablespoons of ground black pepper

Salt to taste

1/4 cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice

What to do:

Add the oil to a pressure cooker and sauté the onions until soft. Now add the meat, black pepper and salt, and mix well. Then add the lemon juice, cover and leave to cook under pressure for about 25 minutes. Once the meat is cooked, mix well and pour over the mkate wa mofa. Sprinkle with fresh coriander and enjoy!