×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Easy recipe: Black pepper beef and mofa bread

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 11 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Easy recipe: Black pepper beef and mofa bread
 Easy recipe: Black pepper beef and mofa bread (Photo: iStock)

Mofa bread is very popular on the East African Coast. My grandma used to make it with a mixture of maize and millet flour, onions, and sometimes fennel seeds. It is usually made into pancake-sized pieces, but today I decided to make my own extra-large baked mofa using atta flour and some garlic, which paired well with the meat.

Mkate wa mofa is also known as muufo in Somali.

Here is the recipe:

Mkate wa mofa:

3 cups of atta flour, Mark 1

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1 sachet of yeast

1.5 cups of water (adjust as needed)

3 tablespoons of olive oil

Method:

Mix the ingredients in a bowl until the mixture is sticky and well combined. Cover and leave to prove for about 4 hours (this allows it to ferment). Flatten the mixture on a greased and lined baking tray with parchment paper. Add a little olive oil to your hands and continue flattening the dough. Place some whole garlic cloves on top and bake in an oven at 180°C for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave the bread to rest.

Now, let’s make the black pepper meat:

1kg beef steak, cut into cubes

500g onions, sliced

3 tablespoons of vegetable oil

2 tablespoons of ground black pepper

Salt to taste

1/4 cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice

What to do:

Add the oil to a pressure cooker and sauté the onions until soft. Now add the meat, black pepper and salt, and mix well. Then add the lemon juice, cover and leave to cook under pressure for about 25 minutes. Once the meat is cooked, mix well and pour over the mkate wa mofa. Sprinkle with fresh coriander and enjoy!

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Easy recipe: Black pepper beef and mofa bread
Easy recipe: Black pepper beef and mofa bread
Next article
Cocktail bar: Lemongrass gimlet
Cocktail bar: Lemongrass gimlet
.

Similar Articles

Easy recipe: Chicken tikka masala
By Chef Ali Mandhry Dec. 4, 2025
Easy recipe: Chicken tikka masala
Easy recipe: Fillet steak biryani
By Chef Ali Mandhry Dec. 2, 2025
Easy recipe: Fillet steak biryani
Mbuzi wet fry 'goat fry'
By Chef Ali Mandhry Nov. 22, 2025
Mbuzi wet fry 'goat fry'
.

Latest Articles

Is permanent makeup a good alternative?
Is permanent makeup a good alternative?
Fashion And Beauty
By Esther Muchene
9h ago
Easy recipe: Black pepper beef and mofa bread
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
9h ago
Is intelligence the ultimate attraction?
Between The Sheets
By Anjellah Owino
9h ago
Breaking the cycle: From tough love to conscious parenting
Parenting
By Lolita Bunde
9h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Easy recipe: Spicy paprika saucy shrimps
By Chef Ali Mandhry Nov. 1, 2025
Easy recipe: Spicy paprika saucy shrimps
>Easy recipe: Sri Lankan fried chicken
By Chef Ali Mandhry Oct. 30, 2025
Easy recipe: Sri Lankan fried chicken
>Easy recipe: Biscoff half-pound cookies
By Chef Ali Mandhry Oct. 29, 2025
Easy recipe: Biscoff half-pound cookies
>Cocktail bar: The Hugo
By Molly Chebet Oct. 24, 2025
Cocktail bar: The Hugo
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved