Easy recipe: Chicken curry (Photo: iStock)

What you will need:

1 kg chicken, cut into 8 pieces

1 tomato, grated

1 onion, sliced

50g tomato paste

1 tablespoon ginger, ginger paste/mince

1 capsicum, diced

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 chicken cubes

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons of oil

Juice of 1 lime

1 cup water

What to do:

In a pan over medium heat, add the oil and sauté the onions until soft. Add the garlic and ginger paste, sauté for a few minutes, then add grated tomato, cumin, black pepper and mix well.

Now add the chicken and cook for 1-2 minutes; then add the capsicum and mix well. Go in with the tomato paste, and crumble in the chicken cubes. Cook, covered with a lid, until the chicken has released its natural juices and is almost cooked, then add 1 cup of water. Bring to a boil until it thickens.

Finish off with the juice of a lime. Serve hot with rice and a side of coleslaw salad. Enjoy!