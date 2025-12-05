Easy recipe: Chicken curry

1 kg chicken, cut into 8 pieces
1 tomato, grated
1 onion, sliced
50g tomato paste
1 tablespoon ginger, ginger paste/mince
1 capsicum, diced
1 teaspoon cumin powder
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 chicken cubes
Salt to taste
2 tablespoons of oil
Juice of 1 lime
1 cup waterWhat to do:
In a pan over medium heat, add the oil and sauté the onions until soft. Add the garlic and ginger paste, sauté for a few minutes, then add grated tomato, cumin, black pepper and mix well.
Now add the chicken and cook for 1-2 minutes; then add the capsicum and mix well. Go in with the tomato paste, and crumble in the chicken cubes. Cook, covered with a lid, until the chicken has released its natural juices and is almost cooked, then add 1 cup of water. Bring to a boil until it thickens.
Finish off with the juice of a lime. Serve hot with rice and a side of coleslaw salad. Enjoy!