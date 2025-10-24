×
Cocktail bar: Jungle bird

Food
 By Molly Chebet | 9 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Cocktail bar: Jungle bird
 Cocktail bar: Jungle bird (Photo: iStock)

The Jungle Bird is a festive, tropical drink that truly lives up to its name, promising to elevate any gathering or simply make a casual evening special. This refreshing cocktail is an excellent choice for any occasion: a lively party, a relaxed night, a signature drink for a wedding, or the ideal beverage for happy hour or a summer barbecue.

What makes the Jungle Bird distinctive is its unique flavour profile: a fascinating fusion of bitter and tropical notes. The core ingredients are rum, pineapple juice, and the striking Italian liqueur, Campari. This deliberate blend of Campari’s characteristic bitterness with sweet, island tastes is the key element that signals its modern origin.

The drink is said to have been created in 1978 at the Aviary bar, within the Kuala Lumpur Hilton. While it may have been around for decades, the Jungle Bird has experienced a significant surge in popularity more recently. This renewed interest has been largely fueled by the widespread global obsession with the Negroni and other classic Italian bitter cocktails. Bartenders typically garnish the finished drink with pineapple leaves, cleverly mimicking the vibrant plumage of a tropical bird, which adds to its fun, exotic presentation.

INGREDIENTS

1½ ounces (3 tablespoons) Dark rum.

1½ ounces (3 tablespoons) Pineapple juice.

3/4 to 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) Campari- this is to taste.

½ ounce (1 tablespoon) Lime juice.

½ ounce (1 tablespoon) Simple syrup or Maple syrup.

Pineapple wedge, pineapple leaves: these are used to garnish and are optional.

HOW TO MAKE IT

Start by pouring the dark rum, pineapple juice, Campari, lime juice, and simple syrup into a cocktail shaker. Fill it with ice cubes and then shake vigorously until it becomes cold. Once it is good and ready, strain the solution into a cocktail glass and garnish. One can garnish using a pineapple wedge, pineapple leaves, or fresh mint. The garnish is, however, optional. Garnishing is recommended to make the cocktail appear more attractive. Enjoy!

This amazing cocktail is by Sonja Overhiser.

Cocktail bar: Jungle bird
Cocktail bar: Jungle bird
Easy recipe: Swahili potato curry
Easy recipe: Swahili potato curry
