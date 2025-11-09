×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

How couples can balance public affection

Wellness
 By Timo Muthuri | 10 hours from now  | 3 Min read

In parks, restaurants, and even supermarket queues, affection often makes a quiet debut: a hand resting on another, a lingering hug, or a brief kiss that captures a moment of tenderness.

Public displays of affection, or PDA as many call it, have become part of how couples express love in their daily lives. For some, these moments are a sweet reminder that romance is still alive.

For others, they can feel a little too revealing. Yet beyond public opinion lies a deeper story about connection, confidence, and what it truly means to be close.

Life coach Ian Munene describes PDA as a form of non-sexual physical touch that helps stir feelings of love and connection. He explains that these moments are not simply romantic gestures but emotional nutrients that feed a relationship.

“Touch meets several emotional needs such as security, validation, connection, and belonging,” he says.

He adds that simple acts like holding hands or hugging can trigger the release of oxytocin, often called the "love hormone," which strengthens emotional bonds and creates a sense of safety.

“Physical intimacy is how many couples comfort each other and express love,” Munene explains.

Still, he warns that not every public embrace tells the story of a happy relationship. PDA, he says, is not always a reliable sign of genuine closeness. “True intimacy leads to both private and public affection,” he says, but sometimes couples use PDA to hide what they are struggling to face behind closed doors.

Munene calls this performance insecurity, a subtle pressure that makes couples feel they must appear happy and connected in front of others. “When that happens, the focus shifts from connection to presentation,” he says. “It becomes less about love and more about proving something.”

Social media has made this pressure even stronger. Couples now post photos of kisses, long captions about love, or short videos of romantic gestures for all to see. Behind the likes and comments, however, some of these displays can be more about reassurance than real connection.

Munene says the healthiest relationships are the ones that find balance. “Every couple should talk about what they are comfortable with,” he advises. “Culture and environment influence how people view public affection. What feels natural in one place might be disrespectful in another.”

Context, he says, is everything. A gentle hug in a park might be harmless, but the same act in a formal or conservative setting can make others uneasy. “Love is beautiful,” Munene reflects, “but respect is what keeps it graceful.”

When PDA becomes excessive, it can cross from affection into performance. “At that point,” he says, “it stops being a private exchange and becomes something others are forced to witness.” For bystanders, what seems like an innocent gesture may feel like an intrusion into a moment meant to remain private.

For couples who prefer to express love more quietly, Munene suggests keeping intimacy simple and personal. A back rub after a long day. A quiet cuddle while watching a film.

Holding hands during a walk. “These moments build connection without the need for an audience,” he says. “They remind you that love does not have to be loud to be real.”

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
How couples can balance public affection
How couples can balance public affection
Next article
Outgrowing who you used to be
Outgrowing who you used to be
.

Similar Articles

Learn the art of saying no
By Eve Waruingi Nov. 4, 2025
Learn the art of saying no
Easy recipe: Spicy paprika saucy shrimps
By Chef Ali Mandhry Nov. 1, 2025
Easy recipe: Spicy paprika saucy shrimps
When silence becomes a friend
By Timo Muthuri Oct. 30, 2025
When silence becomes a friend
.

Latest Articles

How couples can balance public affection
How couples can balance public affection
Wellness
By Timo Muthuri
8h ago
Psychology of end-year spending and how to stay mindful
Money
By Anjellah Owino
10h ago
One man's trash, her thriving business
Living
By Molly Chebet
13h ago
Album review: Demi Lovato's It's Not That Deep
Entertainment
By Timo Muthuri
Nov. 6, 2025
.

Recommended Articles

>Easy recipe: Sri Lankan fried chicken
By Chef Ali Mandhry Oct. 30, 2025
Easy recipe: Sri Lankan fried chicken
>Easy recipe: Biscoff half-pound cookies
By Chef Ali Mandhry Oct. 29, 2025
Easy recipe: Biscoff half-pound cookies
>Finding peace when therapy feels out of reach
By Timo Muthuri Oct. 28, 2025
Finding peace when therapy feels out of reach
>Cocktail bar: The Hugo
By Molly Chebet Oct. 24, 2025
Cocktail bar: The Hugo
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved