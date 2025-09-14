Easy recipe: Cheesy lasagne casserole (Photo: iStock)

What you will need:

1 packet of boiled lasagne sheets

250g of cooked minced meat seasoned with salt and pepper

2 tablespoons of butter

2 tablespoons of flour

2.5cups of milk

Salt to taste

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon garlic paste

300g grated cheddar cheese

200g grated mozzarella cheese

2 tomatoes, sliced

What to do:

In a pan over medium heat, add the butter and flour and mix well. Add the milk and whisk continuously until smooth. Add the garlic paste, salt and pepper to taste, and finish off with oregano. Simmer until thick and your white sauce is ready!

Layer the boiled lasagne sheets in a casserole dish, pour the white sauce over them, then add the minced meat. Repeat to make more layers. Preheat the oven to 180°C and bake for 45 minutes. Remove from the oven, sprinkle with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, then bake for a further 10–15 minutes or until the cheese has melted. Garnish with some cooked tomato sauce and serve as a meal in itself.

It’s so creamy, cheesy and delicious!