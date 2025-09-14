×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Easy recipe: Cheesy lasagne casserole

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 9 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Cheesy lasagne casserole
 Easy recipe: Cheesy lasagne  casserole (Photo: iStock)
What you will need:

1 packet of boiled lasagne sheets

250g of cooked minced meat seasoned with salt and pepper

2 tablespoons of butter

2 tablespoons of flour

2.5cups of milk

Salt to taste

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon garlic paste

300g grated cheddar cheese

200g grated mozzarella cheese

2 tomatoes, sliced

What to do:

In a pan over medium heat, add the butter and flour and mix well. Add the milk and whisk continuously until smooth. Add the garlic paste, salt and pepper to taste, and finish off with oregano. Simmer until thick and your white sauce is ready!

Layer the boiled lasagne sheets in a casserole dish, pour the white sauce over them, then add the minced meat. Repeat to make more layers. Preheat the oven to 180°C and bake for 45 minutes. Remove from the oven, sprinkle with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, then bake for a further 10–15 minutes or until the cheese has melted. Garnish with some cooked tomato sauce and serve as a meal in itself.

It’s so creamy, cheesy and delicious!

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Easy recipe: Cheesy lasagne casserole
Easy recipe: Cheesy lasagne casserole
Next article
Easy recipe: Choco cocoa cupcakes
Easy recipe: Choco cocoa cupcakes
.

Similar Articles

Easy recipe: Swahili coconut chicken curry
By Chef Ali Mandhry Sep. 6, 2025
Easy recipe: Swahili coconut chicken curry
Cocktail bar: Classic champagne
By Molly Chebet Sep. 5, 2025
Cocktail bar: Classic champagne
Easy recipe: Vegetable cheese-filled naan
By Chef Ali Mandhry Sep. 2, 2025
Easy recipe: Vegetable cheese-filled naan
.

Latest Articles

Easy recipe: Cheesy lasagne casserole
Easy recipe: Cheesy lasagne casserole
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
7h ago
Teaching children selflessness without losing boundaries
Parenting
By Anjellah Owino
7h ago
How to stay active while working a desk job
Career Tips
By Timo Muthuri
8h ago
Imposter syndrome and what to do about it
Wellness
By Eve Waruingi
8h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Easy recipe: Swahili beef biryani
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 30, 2025
Easy recipe: Swahili beef biryani
>Cocktail bar: The between the sheets
By Molly Chebet Aug. 29, 2025
Cocktail bar: The between the sheets
>Easy recipe: Chicken and veggie pizza
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 27, 2025
Easy recipe: Chicken and veggie pizza
>Easy recipe: Beef and fried onion rice
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 23, 2025
Easy recipe: Beef and fried onion rice
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved